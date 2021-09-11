CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebration’s Oniel Senatus scores 7 TDs | High School Football Roundup

By Orlando Sentinel
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article@OnielSenatus with his 7th TD run of the night. @PrepRedzoneFL @CenFLAPreps @coachrpringle @CHSStormNation @larryblustein @Dwight_XOS @osvarsity @floridahsfootball @vsnetwork @osceolasports #takethembystorm #ttbs #stormsbrewing #fridaynightlights pic.twitter.com/3AiuXW3TUJ. — Celebration Storm Football (@CelebrationFB) September 11, 2021. Oniel Senatus scored seven touchdowns for Celebration in a 48-8 home win vs. Lake Region of Polk County...

