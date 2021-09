Those who knew him best say that Tennessee High junior Micah Montgomery always aimed to bring smiles to people’s faces, and he did just that Friday night. There was the 67-yard touchdown run on the first play of the second quarter that sent the crowd at the Stone Castle into a frenzy and was a key moment as THS earned a 33-31 win over Karns, the first football victory of the season for the Vikings.

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO