The city of Bakersfield said Wilson Road, between South H Street and South Chester Avenue, will be reduced to one lane each way starting Wednesday, from 7 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Access to the side streets because of the construction could also be impacted, according to the city of Bakersfield’s news release. Detours and access points will be provided.

BAKERSFIELD, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO