CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

3 Recession-Ready Stocks to Buy in September

koamnewsnow.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRecent headlines might make you worried that a recession is coming, but you shouldn’t freak out. If the coronavirus stays under control, the economy should continue moving toward recovery. However, it would be silly to ignore potential risks to your investment portfolio. These three stocks have demonstrated their ability to...

www.koamnewsnow.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Motley Fool

The Smartest Stocks to Buy With $500 Right Now

It doesn't take a boatload of money to build wealth on Wall Street, especially if you own innovative stocks. For nearly 18 months, investors have enjoyed a historic rally. Since bottoming out on March 23, 2020, the benchmark S&P 500 has more than doubled in value. Considering that most bear market bounce-back rallies feature wild swings in both directions, this has truly been something special for patient investors.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Dividend Stocks With 133% to 155% Upside, According to Wall Street

Though analysts' loftiest price targets may not be achievable in the near term, all three of these income stocks offer meaningful upside. It's been quite the bounce-back rally for investors. In the nearly 18 months since the S&P 500 bottomed out during the initial stages of the coronavirus pandemic, the widely followed index has more than doubled.
STOCKS
money.com

Investors Finally Think the Stock Market Is About to Fall

If you want to hear an optimistic outlook for the stock market right now, don't ask investors. Investors' expectations that stock prices will rise over the next six months dropped 16.4 percentage points this week to 22.4%. That's the lowest level of bullish sentiment since the heart of the pandemic in July 2020 and far below the historical average low of 28%, according to the latest American Association of Individual Investors (AAII) sentiment survey.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Buy This Stock Before It Becomes a Dividend Aristocrat

This unique landlord is well on its way to reaching Dividend Aristocrat status. Don't be put off by the properties it owns. They're more attractive than you might think. The demographic tailwind this REIT is grabbing hold of is huge. The big-picture reason why investors like the healthcare real estate...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ebitda#Pfizer Pfizer Lrb#Amzn#Amazon Web Services
The Motley Fool

3 Top Growth Stocks You Can Buy and Hold Forever

Abbott Laboratories and Walmart are not only promising growth stocks, but they're also on the verge of becoming Dividend Kings. Palantir doesn't pay investors a dividend, but its high growth rate more than makes up for that. Although Palantir is the only stock on this list that isn't profitable yet,...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 No-Brainer Buffett Stocks to Invest $300 in Right Now

Bram Berkowitz mainly writes in the financials bureau covering the banking sector. Prior to The Motley Fool, he wrote about and covered community and regional banks in New England for The Warren Group. Amazon has never looked stronger, and it's built to win the future. U.S. Bancorp survived Berkshire Hathaway's...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

2 Top Healthcare Stocks to Buy Right Now

The chief equity strategist at Morgan Stanley foresees a correction happening by the end of this year. Medtronic is a steady medical devices maker that should hold up well if a correction does occur. UnitedHealth Group is a health insurance giant that should also be a good pick to limit...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Costco
The Motley Fool

3 Top Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy and Hold

Buffett's own Berkshire Hathaway should continue its market-beating ways. Tech giant Apple still has strong growth drivers. Johnson & Johnson ranks as a top pick to invest in the healthcare sector. Follow the leader. It's not just a game that children play. For some, it's their investment strategy. The idea...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

2 Stocks to Buy With Dividends Yielding More Than 3%

Chasing yield can be a dangerous pursuit. Look at a business's fundamentals, regardless of what the stock's dividend is yielding. It's not a universal law of the stock market, but often, a high-yielding dividend can indicate a high-risk investment. Smart, income-seeking investors should always consider the underlying fundamentals of a business to ensure it can support its payouts, whatever the stock is yielding.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Why Are These Meme Stocks Plunging Today?

Three meme stocks that were bid up in yesterday's trading are all falling by mid-teen percentages today. Focusing on high short-interest issues is causing stocks to experience volatility. Finding the next meme stock to rally behind is terribly short-sighted. What happened. Easy come, easy go. After rallying sharply higher one...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Don't Wait for a Market Crash to Buy This Dividend Stock

The market is near all-time highs, but that doesn't mean you need to entirely avoid buying stocks. When it comes to dividend stocks, this high-yield name has an incredible record behind it. And its business approach suggests there's more good dividend news to come. The broader market is offering a...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

4 Small-Cap Growth Stocks Expected to Increase Sales 707% to 9,406% by 2024

Innovation often drives rapid sales growth. However, sales growth alone rarely tells the full story about a company. For more than a decade, growth stocks have been unstoppable. Abundant access to cheap capital and historically low lending rates have allowed fast-growing businesses to hire, acquire, and put their innovative prowess to work.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

2 Monster Growth Stocks in the Making

A few monster stocks can help you build life-changing wealth. When you buy a stock, the worst thing that can happen is that you lose 100% of your investment. Of course, that's not a great outcome, but the downside is smaller than the upside. In other words, when you buy a stock, the upside doesn't stop at 100%. Your initial investment could grow multiple times in value, transforming even a small sum of money into life-changing wealth.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

2 Embarrassingly Cheap Dividend Stocks to Buy

STORE Capital and AbbVie are both trading at discounts compared to the S&P 500. The high-yielding REIT is in a good position to rebound from last year's COVID restrictions. The drugmaker has set itself up well for Humira's U.S. patent expiration coming up in 2023. Benjamin Graham, the father of...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

1 Growth Stock to Buy and Hold in a Market Downturn

Innovative Industrial leases property to growers of a recession-proof product. Its business model resulted in triple-digit percentage revenue and income growth. The increases have propelled the dividend and stock higher. Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) might have found the key to driving gains in a market downturn. The real estate investment...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

If I Could Only Buy 1 Stock, This Would Be It

GrowGeneration benefits from a variety of private label products and a fast-growing store count. GrowGeneration revenue is improving at triple-digit percentage rates year over year. A drop in the stock price has dramatically lowered its valuation, making it a potential bargain. High-growth stock names generally do not sell at a...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Lincoln Financial stock rallies after $9.4 billion reinsurance agreement

Shares of Lincoln Financial Group rallied 4.0% in premarket trading Friday, after the insurer announced an agreement with Resolution Life subsidiary Security Life of Denver Insurance Co., to reinsure about $9.4 billion of executive benefit and universal life reserves. Lincoln said it expects proceeds of $1.2 billion from the deal, with $900 million of the proceeds earmarked for share repurchases to be completed by the end of the first quarter of 2022. "We are pleased to announce this transaction, which we expect to be highly accretive to EPS, expand ROE and maintain our overall high-quality business mix," said Lincoln Chief Executive Dennis Glass. The stock has run up 32.3% year to date through Thursday, while the SPDR S&P Insurance ETF has gained 14.4% and the S&P 500 has advanced 19.1%.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy