This afternoon we are tracking mostly sunny skies with high temperatures pushing into the mid 80s. This evening looks good to go for Friday night football! A few isolated showers will move into Michiana around 10pm, and then low rain chances stick around through mid-morning tomorrow. Most will stay dry. Cloud cover will clear out tomorrow morning giving way to more sunshine by tomorrow afternoon. Highs tomorrow will top out in the mid 80s. Sunday will be another nice day with hot summer-like temperatures hitting the upper 80s. Our next best chance for showers and storms here in Michiana will arrive Monday evening and stick around through Tuesday. Finally, fall temperatures will settle in by mid to late next week.

MICHIANA, MI ・ 19 HOURS AGO