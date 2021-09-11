Premium Hot Chocolate Products

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Michael Hemsworth
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Starbucks Signature Chocolate products are being launched by Nestlé and Starbucks as part of the At-Home Range to provide consumers with a flavorful option to enjoy from the comfort of their own living space. The new additions to the range includes the Starbucks Signature Chocolate 42% along with the Starbucks Signature Chocolate Salted Caramel, which are both characterized by their premium flavor profiles. The products will launch online as well as at Sainsbury's starting September 12 with an additional launch into Asda on September 18 in the UK.

#Hot Chocolates#Cocoa#Food Drink#Sainsbury#Asda#Nestl Uk#Rainforest Alliance
