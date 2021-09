A teenager from Atlantic City is facing charges after allegedly robbing a man at gunpoint late last week. According to the Atlantic City Police Department, around 6:30 last Friday evening, officers were stopped by a man who said he was robbed at Tennessee and Central Avenues. The victim, identified as a 63-year-old man from Atlantic City, said he had a gun pointed at him and the suspect demanded money. When he refused, the suspect hit him in the head with the gun and took his money.

ATLANTIC CITY, NJ ・ 4 DAYS AGO