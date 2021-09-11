CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Feds fine Wells Fargo $250M for 'unsafe or unsound' home lending practices

Minneapolis Star Tribune
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWells Fargo has been fined $250 million by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency for "unsafe or unsound practices" related to the bank's home lending business, according to the bank and the agency Thursday. The OCC, Wells Fargo's top federal banking regulator, imposed the penalty on the bank...

www.startribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
Arkansas Online

Senator asks Fed to break up problem-plagued Wells Fargo

Sen. Elizabeth Warren says Wells Fargo has run out of time to fix the many internal problems that have harmed its customers. In a letter Monday to Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, Warren asked the Fed to force the financial giant to break off its core banking activities, like offering checking and savings accounts and loans, from its other financial services.
CONGRESS & COURTS
bizjournals

Former execs at Wells Fargo subsidiary face big fines over fake accounts

Federal banking regulators are seeking millions of dollars in financial penalties against three former executives of Wells Fargo’s main banking subsidiary in connection with the bank’s long-running fake accounts scandal. In a civil trial that began Monday before an administrative law judge in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, the Office of...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
bizjournals

Wells Fargo in crosshairs as senator calls on Fed to break up bank

Wells Fargo is once again in the crosshairs of a lawmaker in Washington, D.C., with Sen. Elizabeth Warren calling on the Federal Reserve to break up the bank. The Democrat from Massachussetts, in a letter to Fed chairman Jerome Powell this week, asked the regulator to revoke a key operating license and force a split of the business, The New York Times reports.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Occ#Wells Fargo#The Federal Reserve#Cfpb
atlanticcitynews.net

Wells Fargo again fined for defrauding customers

WASHINGTON, D.C.: Wells Fargo was fined $250 million and is facing restrictions on its business after it failed to adequately pay back those customers it had charged excessive or improper fees. "Wells Fargo has not met the requirements of the OCC's 2018 action against the bank. This is unacceptable," said...
BUSINESS
kfgo.com

Warren says Fed must break up of ‘repeat offender’ Wells Fargo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren on Tuesday called on the Federal Reserve to break apart Wells Fargo, arguing the latest fine against the bank shows it to be an “irredeemable repeat offender.”. In a letter sent to the Fed, Warren urged the central bank to revoke Wells Fargo’s...
FARGO, ND
advisorhub.com

Warren Asks Fed to Break Up Wells Fargo After Regulatory Hit

(Bloomberg) — U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren urged the Federal Reserve to force Wells Fargo & Co. to separate its traditional banking and Wall Street businesses, after the lender was handed fresh regulatory action and a $250 million fine this month. In a letter to Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, Warren...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IBTimes

Wells Fargo Facing Break-up As Warren Pushes Fed To Revoke License

Wells Fargo is coming under renewed pressure from Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., who is pushing the Federal Reserve to revoke its license in a bid to break up the bank. Warren, a progressive senator who is among Wall Street’s vocal critics, wrote a letter to Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell on Tuesday where she made the case to break up Wells Fargo. In the letter, Warren urged the central bank to use its powers to revoke Wells Fargo’s license as a financial holding company (FHC).
WELLS, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
U.S. SEC
CNN

Elizabeth Warren wants the Fed to break up Wells Fargo

New York (CNN Business) — Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren is calling on the Federal Reserve to break up Wells Fargo following years of scandal at America's most troubled big bank. The push from Warren marks an escalation in her long-running campaign to hold Wells Fargo (WFC) accountable for ripping off...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
milestomemories.com

Wells Fargo Gets New $250 Million Fine

Wells Fargo has received a new $250 million fine related to issues stemming from the bank’s scandal and its practices from several years ago. The fine from the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) is for “unsafe or unsound practices” related to the bank’s home lending business. The OCC said that the civil money penalty, and a related cease-and-desist order, have been brought against the bank for failing to address compliance and risk issues raised in a 2018 order. It found that its efforts to pay back customers it had previously harmed, were not sufficient.
BUSINESS
thepaypers.com

Wells Fargo launches Integrated Receivables

Wells Fargo has announced the availability of Integrated Receivables, a new Accounts Receivable (AR) service that helps simplify payment and remittance data capture, re-association, and invoice matching. Artificial intelligence and machine learning technology enables Integrated Receivables to correct errors and improve matching logic over time, which can help companies devote...
PERSONAL FINANCE
thepaypers.com

Wells Fargo fined USD 250 mln

The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) has fined Wells Fargo with USD 250 million because of the issues related to stemming from the bank's mortgage loss modification practices. The OCC said that the civil money penalty, and a related cease-and-desist order, have been brought against the bank...
BUSINESS
Housing Wire

Wells Fargo to pay $250 million for “reckless practices”

Wells Fargo has been slapped with a $250 million civil money penalty by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency for “unsafe or unsound practices” pertaining to their home lending loss mitigation program this week. According to the OCC, the fine is also a result of the bank violating...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Wells Fargo shares shrug off OCC fine

Wells Fargo Corp. shares rose 2% in pre-market trades on Friday despite a $250 million civil penalty from the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency for not meeting requirements of its 2018 action against the bank. The fine, which was announced late Thursday, had been anticipated after recent press reports and signals from the bank over the summer about regulatory friction. J.P. Morgan Chase analyst Vivek Juneja described the fine as "moderate" but said the bank could face additional sanctions from Consumer Financial Protection Board. Nor did the OCC's order address issues surrounding auto insurance remediation, which could also result in additional sanctions, he said. "This consent order will result in more expenses, likely some delayed foreclosures, increased demands on management time, and greater board involvement," Juneja said. The OCC issued a cease and desist order against the bank, "based on the bank's failure to establish an effective home lending loss mitigation program." Wells Fargo's stock has risen 47% so far in 2021 while the S&P 500 has gained 19.6%.
MARKETS
CNN

American regulators to Wells Fargo: This is unacceptable

New York (CNN Business) — Federal regulators slapped Wells Fargo with yet another fine for failing to move fast enough to compensate customers who were victims of the bank's "unsafe or unsound" practices. The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, the banking regulator within the Treasury Department, told the...
ECONOMY
bloomberglaw.com

Wells Fargo Gets Fresh Sanction Under Scharf With OCC’s Fine

Wells Fargo & Co. was handed a fresh regulatory action and a $250 million fine over its lack of progress addressing long-standing problems, the first such sanction under Chief Executive Officer. Charlie Scharf. . The penalty adds to the more than $5 billion in fines and legal settlements that the...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy