We Hope You Enjoyed Harlan Days

We may be overwhelmed as we face our own crosses each day. But during our times of stress, we can look to Jesus for encouragement. As we look to him, we can express our deepest fears. We can be honest about our struggle and cry out for help. We also can be confident that we will be given the strength we need for each day.

RELIGION ・ 3 DAYS AGO