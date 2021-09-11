We Hope You Enjoyed Harlan Days
The Harlan Days board would like to give their appreciation to all who attended the festival this summer. As the world and its news continues to spin, we thought it important to take time out and enjoy the fellowship of our neighbors. The weather was wonderful all three evenings. And while the Saturday morning parade was quite soggy, the children enjoyed themselves nonetheless. The festival attendance was a record breaker by all accounts and on August 26th the board presented Harlan Park with a $20,000 donation check.www.westbendnews.net
