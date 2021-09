KEARNEY — Donovan Tea and The Lettermen had a commitment to perform at the Merryman Performing Arts Center in March 2020. “Our last show was March 7 in Greenville, Tenn., and when we performed at that concert, we didn’t know it would be our last one,” said Tea, a member of the famous group. “I believe our next show was booked for March 11 in Kearney. It had to be canceled. At first we were all just kind of dazed with disbelief. As we waited through it, we decided we were going to lower our heads and just get through this and everything would be alright.”

KEARNEY, NE ・ 4 DAYS AGO