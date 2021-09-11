CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Review | “ Courage in concept, courage in expression, and courage in execution“ Havvk – Levelling

By Stephen White
Cover picture for the articleLevelling encapsulates the tidal force of time and how we change with each passing wave. Split into three parts, Havvk’s sophomore offering portrays life itself, our first steps, our expectations and how the choices we make impact who we are. Conceptually ambitious, the record’s succinct scope and focus ground the themes in a sound that bristles with uneasy angular edges, where nothing is certain.

