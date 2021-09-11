CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Empire State Weekly: Back to School Challenges and State Employee Requirements

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — This week on Empire State Weekly, we look at COVID requirements for federal and state employees. While information rolls out on President Biden’s “Path out of the Pandemic” plan, here in New York, unions are working with the state on vaccine mandates, testing requirements, and return to work orders. Public Employee Federation President Wayne Spence says “it’s been a rocky start, but we’re working with the Hochul Administration to figure out what to expect.”

