Currently, America's smallest Hyundai crossover is the Hyundai Venue, but earlier this year, we discovered that something else was about to be unveiled by the South Korean brand with an adorable name. It didn't take long for us to learn that development was almost complete and that the final product would be revealed soon. That proved true on the 1st of this month when Hyundai unveiled the all-new Casper. Sadly, it won't be making its way to our shores, but in South Korea where it is being offered, the uptake has been astonishing. According to reports, almost 19,000 orders were received for the car on just the first day.

CARS ・ 9 HOURS AGO