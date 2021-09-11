CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson County, AL

Special Weather Statement issued for Jackson by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-11 07:20:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-11 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Jackson Patchy Dense Fog in Jackson County Patchy Dense Fog has developed across portions of Jackson County, with visibilities dropping to 1/4 mile or less in isolated areas. The fog is affecting mainly valley locations in Jackson County from Woodville to Scottsboro and Bridgeport, and the Paint Rock valley. This includes sections of U.S. Highway 72. Motorists are urged to drive with extreme caution, as visibilities will vary significantly given the patchy nature of the fog. Use low beams, reduce driving speed, and allow for plenty of room between you and other cars. The fog should begin to dissipate by 9 AM CDT. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio, or a favorite local media outlet, for further statements or updates from the National Weather Service in Huntsville.

alerts.weather.gov

