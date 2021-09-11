Orchids and onions

ORCHID: To the father-son team of Gilbert Rieger of Vienna and Andy Rieger of Houston for planning to participate in the Swim Across America event at Lake Houston, a nationwide fundraising event next month for cancer research and assistance. The two will swim in honor of Jordana Rae Rieger, Andy’s wife who died of cancer. We hope the event grows elsewhere, ultimately also reaching northeast Ohio and the Mahoning Valley. After all, there never can be too many organized initiatives to battle the nation’s No. 2 killer, taking over 600,000 American lives annually.