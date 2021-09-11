CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

2022 Mitsubishi Cross and Outlander on the Right Path for Mitsubishi

By Alexis Grace
TheAtlantaVoice
TheAtlantaVoice
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JFuaG_0bt2Eau600

ANN ARBOR, MI – Mitsubishi is back. Or a more conservative view is that it is progressing nicely.

We came to this college town just west of Detroit to get a look at the Outlander and the Eclipse Cross. Before we go any further, we are more than pleased to report that the automaker has refined the grilles on both crossovers. They look like a full piece rather than being horizontally cut in half. That alone to us was a major improvement.

What Mitsubishi representatives told us was by summer they will have refreshed their product lineup and we will see a redesign of their flagship, the Mitsubishi Outlander.

They said there will not be blizzard of the products. Mitsubishi plans to look at niches and exploit them where they can. That might be doable. Mitsubishi always made solid products. But the sheet metal was the victim of awful business decision.

It seems they have righted that ship. In a recent customer service index, Mitsubishi gained a hefty 11 points. And by the look of their latest products, they are on the right path.

A third row is standard in the Outlander. Like the Eclipse Cross designers have moved the headlights to the side of the redesigned grille. The LED daytime running lights form a slender eyebrow over the headlights. It was a nice look.

There was a clamshell hood and flat roof which gave the Outlander a hint of muscle. Mitsubishi calls the new face “Dynamic Shield.” The fenders were muscular and there were available 20-inch wheels.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ECPEY_0bt2Eau600

Engine output was improved by 8.9 percent. The 2.5-liter four cylinder made 181 horsepower and a matching 181 pound-feet of torque at 3,600 RPM. It was mated to an eight-speed sport mode continuously variable transmission. It also had a half dozen drive modes including snow, gravel, and mud.

And before we forget, the third row was meat for kids or small people. When not in use it could be folded flat into the floor.

Our test vehicle had a quilted interior, wireless charging, moonroof, a foot wide digital instrument cluster, 9-inch infotainment screen, Apple CarPlay, heated and cooled front seats, and a driver assistance system.

Available connections have been expanded. They included Android, ™ Android Auto, ™ Google, ™ Google Play, ™ Google Maps, ™ and Google Assistant. ™ Apple was represented as well. There was Apple CarPlay®, Siri®, and Apple Music®. Prices started at $25,795, excluding freight charges.

We were returning from lunch at the Hell Saloon in Pickney, MI. We had got here by test driving the 2022 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross.

This drive was all two-lane back roads like Ellsworth and Austin and Riverside Drive. The Eclipse Cross was powered by a 1.5-liter direct injected four-cylinder turbocharged engine. It was mated to the same eight-speed sport mode continuously variable transmission.

The Eclipse was quiet. It handled these winding two lane roads well and though they said it had been refreshed, five inches was added to the body length. That requires reengineering, lots of it.

The Eclipse was restyled. It too has the Dynamic Shield grille with the DRLs forming eyebrows at the hood line. Mitsubishi said there will be a plug-in version but no straight hybrid at this time.

It had a new front bumper guard and refreshed light layout completed the front design. The new silhouette continued to the rear with a redesigned hatch and rear window. The Eclipse Cross’ three-dimensional taillights extended upwards and inwards. The new tailgate featured a sharply sculpted hexagon meant to convey ruggedness and dependability.

In press material Mitsubishi said, “inside the cabin, a new black interior with silver accents and light gray leather seats creates a more sophisticated look. Door trims also coordinate with the car seat color to feature a high-quality, sporty interior space. Eclipse Cross’ interior has always been an exciting and comfortable place to spend time, and the new changes move it to a more enjoyable and upscale level.

“A new 8-inch smartphone-link display audio (SDA) system comes standard, giving the driver a better view of the information and easier operation. The screen has been moved closer to the driver and front-seat passenger for ease of use, and now incorporates volume and turning knobs for fast reference. The touchpad that was previously used for multiple functions has been removed to allow for more storage space on the center console.”

At a $23,395 starting price, the Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross seemed well position in terms of price, styling, and equipment to make an impact in the market.

Comments / 0

Related
Portland Tribune

2022 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross: Redesigned for more value

The small crossover SUV is better looking, easier to operate and still bargain priced. Mitsubishi is continuing its steady comeback in American with a redesigned 2022 Eclipse Cross that continues to be a value-packed small crossover SUV. It's no secret that the underfunded Japanese manufacture has struggled to bring out...
CARS
Autoblog

Mitsubishi and Nissan teaming up on electric kei car

Nissan and Mitsubishi have announced plans to build an electric kei car together. The yet-unnamed car would mark a major step towards electrification of Japan's popular supercompact segment. The car will be powered by a 20 kWh battery and will be engineered to cover daily driving duties in a Japanese...
BUSINESS
CarBuzz.com

Mitsubishi Desperately Needs Something From Nissan

Mitsubishi has had its ups and downs over the past few years. Fortunately, its survival is now guaranteed thanks to becoming the third wheel of the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance a few years ago. The all-new Mitsubishi Outlander, essentially a heavily re-skinned Nissan Rogue, is one result of that. Mitsubishi understands it's...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mitsubishi Outlander#Google Maps#Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross#Mitsubishi Cross#Mi#Android Auto#Google Play#Apple Music#The Hell Saloon#Pickney#The Eclipse Cross
MotorBiscuit

Mitsubishi Calls it Quits: Offers Badge-Engineered Nissans in Japan

In a move that isn’t completely unexpected, Mitsubishi is stopping the development of new platforms for Japan. Instead, it will badge-engineer Nissan vehicles. This follows Mitsubishi pulling out of Europe completely. Does it seem like Mitsubishi is slowing ceding vehicle manufacturing?. Mitsubishi is doing this to cut down on platforms...
ECONOMY
MotorAuthority

Nissan design boss reimagines Silvia for the electric era

Nissan European design boss Matthew Weaver has reimagined the first-generation Nissan Silvia as a modern electric car. Unveiled at the 1964 Tokyo motor show, the original CSP311 Silvia launched a nameplate that would, decades later, include the S13 and S14 generations (sold in the U.S. as the Nissan 240SX) of drifting and tuning fame. However, the CSP311 is rare, and many Nissan employees have never seen one in person, the automaker noted in a press release.
BUSINESS
Motor1.com

Aston Martin DBX Spied On The 'Ring Flaunting Refreshed Front Fascia

The DBX is Aston Martin’s cash cow and the automaker wants to milk every possible niche with its performance luxury SUV. No fewer than six new additions to the lineup are planned for the next few years, and our photographers recently spied a test prototype lapping the Nurburgring at a decent pace. What is it? This is what we know so far.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Google
Robb Report

First Drive: This Peugeot Restomod May Be the Ultimate Old-School Hot Hatch

The hot hatch, aka high-performance hatchback, is a religion in the UK, and the Peugeot 205 GTI has sacred status. The original Volkswagen Golf GTI set the template in the 1970s, making British sports cars like the MGB and TR7 look instantly irrelevant, but the Peugeot 205 propelled the hot hatch to new heights. When CAR magazine pitched one against a Lotus Esprit Turbo in 1988, driving both cars 5,000 miles in a week, the plucky Peugeot came out on top. As time passed and prices fell, many GTIs were thrashed and crashed. The survivors are now sought-after classics, and ripe...
CARS
Motor1.com

Ford Maverick Starts Production, First Truck Is A Blue Lariat 2.0T

The Ford Maverick officially goes on sale at dealerships in the fall. A quick look at the calendar tells us that's just a few weeks away, and it looks like Ford will be ready. Maverick production at Ford's assembly plant in Hermosillo, Mexico is underway, and the factory marked the occasion with a small ceremony.
CARS
Motorious

Ford Falcon GT Sells For $1.8 Million

There’s more to this story than just a lot of cash changing hands…. Australian muscle cars just keep selling for more and more lately, with the latest example being this immaculate 1972 Ford XA Falcon GTHO Phase IV. As 1 of 4 made, it’s one rare bird, plus it’s the only one of that small group which is road-legal, a fact which helped it net a shocking $1.8 million. Some are claiming this sale sets a new record in Australia for an Australian-made road-going car, although that’s being debated (more on that later).
BUYING CARS
fordauthority.com

One Family Owned 1937 Ford Pickup Up For Auction

Generally, when we stumble across one-owner vehicles for sale, they’re not terribly old. Sure, there are a handful of original owner cars and trucks out there from the 1980s or even earlier, but most certainly not many from the 1930s. However, this 1937 Ford pickup is indeed a real-deal one-family-owned vehicle that has never been offered up for sale before. Until now, that is, because this classic pickup is going up for grabs at F&E Collector Auto Auctions‘ upcoming sale in Great Bend, Kansas, where the truck has resided its entire life.
BUYING CARS
The Verge

BMW’s new CE 02 mini-bike concept is electric

BMW’s Motorrad division has been pumping out some wild concepts over the last few years as the larger company turns its attention towards electric vehicles. It’s latest is also the to date, but still looks extremely cool: the CE 02 mini-bike. Debuted this week ahead of the IAA Mobility conference...
CARS
TechSpot

2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E Review

Many cars today are just giant, expensive, hyped-up gadgets. So it makes perfect sense to test a few of the latest and most advanced vehicles and report back on the latest automotive tech. Our first subject is the Ford Mustang Mach-E, and boy is there a lot to talk about here.
CARS
Carscoops

Man Jailed For Driving Mitsubishi Shogun Half Mile On UK Train Tracks

Perhaps he was one of the few people in the world who actually liked 1983’s terrible Bond outing, Octopussy, or maybe he just had fond memories of watching the old Top Gear crew turn a Jaguar XJ-S and Audi A4 into trains. Maybe we’ll never know what inspired him, but...
TRAFFIC
Reuters

Northwestern U. settles robot patent claims against Mitsubishi

(Reuters) - Northwestern University settled its dispute with Mitsubishi Electric over allegations that its industrial robots infringe three of the school's robotics patents, according to Tuesday filings in Chicago federal court. The university had accused Mitsubishi of infringing patents related to the growing field of collaborative robots, or "cobots," that...
CHICAGO, IL
Reuters

Japan's Mitsubishi partners with Shell Canada in clean energy push

Sept 8 (Reuters) - Japan's Mitsubishi Corp (8058.T) and Shell Canada (RDSa.L) have signed a memorandum of understanding to produce low-carbon hydrogen to support Japan's push for clean energy, the companies announced on Wednesday. Mitsubishi plans to build and start up the low-carbon hydrogen facility near Shell's Scotford, Alberta, facility...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
TheAtlantaVoice

TheAtlantaVoice

Atlanta, GA
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
892K+
Views
ABOUT

The Atlanta Voice newspaper was founded by Mr. Ed Clayton, a formidable newspaperman and J. Lowell Ware in 1966 with a defined vision and mission, which has been the publications’ motto and driving force ever since: “A People Without A Voice Cannot Be Heard.” Mr. Clayton died after the first issue of the paper was produced leaving Mr. Ware as the sole publisher. The venerable, award-winning publication was born out of the refusal of the white-owned majority Atlanta media to give fair and credible coverage to the burgeoning Civil Rights Movement. It was effectively and uniquely spearheaded by the legendary and politically powerful, J. Lowell Ware, who when he died at age 63 in 1991, had been responsible for publishing seven newspapers throughout the states of Georgia and Alabama; The Atlanta Voice, The Athens Voice, The Macon Voice, The Tuskegee Voice, The Pensacola Voice, The Inter-Scholastic Journal and The Atlanta Inquirer. The paper was started “out of the movement,” remembers his daughter and current Atlanta Voice Publisher, Janis Ware; a dynamic and charismatic housing expert, businesswoman and community activist, who readily assumed the role and responsibility for fulfilling her father’s vision. Janis Ware is a University of Georgia Business School graduate, whose career has been unwavering in completing her father’s lifelong interest in publishing and community development. She has continued the mission and vision of The Atlanta Voice as the unchallenged leader and foremost provider of news and information pertinent to the well being of Atlanta’s African American community. For years, Janis Ware worked alongside her famous father in the publishing business learning his style, understanding his dedication to excellence, and receiving inspiration from his passion for his people. His legacy has also become her mission. She continues in the spirit of the high journalistic standards and commitment to the community passed on to her by her esteemed father.

 https://www.theatlantavoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy