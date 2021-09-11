CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Megan Thee Stallion opens up about facing men’s expectations in Julie Adenuga interview

By Daniel Peters
NME
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMegan Thee Stallion shared her thoughts about facing men’s expectations as a female rapper in a new interview with Julie Adenuga, saying she feels it’s her job to make men “uncomfortable”. Earlier this week, Megan sat down for a conversation with Adenuga for The Evening Standard. In the interview, the...

Jeannine P.
6d ago

I have to agree with Meg on this topic. I'm not rich or famous. But, I'm educated, have a good job and no children. On top of that, I'm attractive and 6'1" tall. Men stare at me all day, but no one ever approaches me. A couple guys that I dated couldn't deal with my success compared to that of their own. Some men can't handle or appreciate women like us.

