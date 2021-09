Polyphony Digital has announced that it will roll out a new Gran Turismo Sport update on September 9, the same day as Sony’s PlayStation Showcase. The studio has seemingly been winding down support for the PS4 racing simulator as of late, with only seven new vehicles arriving for the game between 2020 — 2021. There’s been four new updates so far this year, the most recent of which arrived in July and included the Toyota GR86.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 10 DAYS AGO