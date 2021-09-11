CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Labor Issues

Polish medical workers march for better pay, conditions

WNCT
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWARSAW, Poland (AP) — Large numbers of doctors, nurses and other medical workers marched in Warsaw on Saturday to demand higher wages and an improvement in working conditions made more difficult by the coronavirus pandemic. Poland’s health care sector was strapped for funds even before the pandemic, and low wages...

www.wnct.com

Comments / 0

Related
hottytoddy.com

Medical Workers and Supporters Protest Vaccination Mandate

Healthcare workers and their supporters gathered near Baptist Memorial Hospital-North Mississippi on the sidewalk of Belk Boulevard Wednesday to protest the hospital’s recently issued COVID-19 vaccination policy. Following the mandate issued by Baptist Memorial Health Care’s President and CEO, Jason Little, some employees at the hospital’s Oxford location were left...
OXFORD, MS
fox13news.com

Disney World workers to march against company vaccine mandate

ORLANDO, Fla. - On Friday, Walt Disney World cast members plan to march against the company's recent COVID-19 vaccine mandate. The organizer says many cast members are worried about what will happen after Saturday's deadline for getting at least one dose of the vaccine. They reportedly could face being fired if they refuse.
ORLANDO, FL
TechCrunch

DoorDash workers protest outside CEO Tony Xu’s home demanding better pay, tip transparency and PPE

A group of about 50 DoorDash workers who are affiliated with advocacy groups We Drive Progress and Gig Workers Rising traveled caravan style to the front of Xu’s house in the Pacific Heights neighborhood of San Francisco. They demanded that DoorDash provide transparency for tips and 120% of minimum wage or around $17 per hour, stop unfair deactivations and provide free personal protective equipment, as well as adequate pay for car and equipment sanitizing.
LABOR ISSUES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Polish#Working Conditions#Warsaw#Protest Riot#Ap#European Union
NJ Spotlight

Equal pay, better protections demanded for NJ’s temp workers

Temp Worker Justice, the national organization for temp workers, released a report on Labor Day showing 89% of temporary workers nationally — mostly minority women — contracted COVID-19 while on the job and did not receive any paid benefits while they missed work. The workers affected are speaking out, sharing...
LABOR ISSUES
Inquirer and Mirror

Hospital workers rally for pandemic pay

(Sept. 9, 2021) Nantucket Cottage Hospital employees held a rally on the corner of Prospect Street and Surfside Road to support their request for “pandemic pay” from the state for frontline healthcare workers. “We just haven’t heard anything,” said Nanci Norton, a medical assistant at the hospital and union delegate...
NANTUCKET, MA
Vice

HelloFresh Workers Unionize to Improve Brutal Working Conditions

On the Clock is Motherboard's reporting on the organized labor movement, gig work, automation, and the future of work. Last year, HelloFresh, the popular food-kit delivery company that advertises technologically innovative and sustainable approaches to cooking, sold 278 million meals to Americans and doubled its U.S. revenue to $2.4 billion. But on HelloFresh's assembly lines, workers were unable to afford rent, suffered serious injuries, and were subjected to timers when they used the bathroom, according to workers interviewed by Motherboard.
RICHMOND, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Labor Issues
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Protests
The Independent

Unvaccinated French health care workers face suspension

Health care workers in France face suspension from their jobs starting Wednesday if they haven't been vaccinated against COVID-19. With about 300,000 workers still not vaccinated, some hospitals fear staff shortages will add to their strain.Vaccines are now compulsory for medical care, home care and emergency workers in France, and Wednesday is the deadline for such staff to have had at least one shot. Failing that, they face having pay suspended or not being able to work. But a top court has forbidden staff to be fired outright.The mandate was approved by France's parliament over the summer, after the...
WORLD
The Independent

Slovenia starts mandatory vaccination for government workers

Slovenia’s government said on Friday that it would immediately start with compulsory COVID-19 vaccination for all government employees, stepping up anti-virus measures that had already sparked a major riot in the small Alpine state.All government workers will need to receive one shot by Oct. 1 and a second a month later, unless they get the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.PCR tests will no longer be accepted to gain entry into government-funded workplaces, including state-run hospitals.Earlier this week, the government introduced the compulsory display of COVID-19 passes proving vaccination or a negative PCR result in order to access private places of work as well as hospitals, gas stations, shopping malls, restaurants and other public places.That measure spawned major street riots in the capital, Ljubljana on Wednesday. Slovenian health officials said that the COVID-19 pass measure has raised public interest in vaccination amid a significant upsurge in new infections.Nearly half of the European Union member country's 2 million population has so far been fully vaccinated, well below the bloc average.
WORLD
KIRO 7 Seattle

Carpenters striking for better pay

REDMOND, Wash. — Hundreds of carpenters started picketing outside construction sites Thursday in a strike that could bring work around the Puget Sound area to a standstill. Workers in the Northwest Carpenters Union said what they want is simple: better pay. The strike could affect several large-scale projects including ones...
REDMOND, WA
The Independent

WHO director: Lebanon's brain drain threat to health sector

The World Health Organization’s director general on Friday expressed deep concern about the impact of Lebanon’s economic meltdown and multiple crises on the wellbeing of the nation, and said the brain drain among the country's health workers is particularly worrisome.Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus spoke following meetings with senior Lebanese officials and visits to health facilities and practitioners over the past two days. He said the country of 6 million — including over 1 million Syrian refugees — needs emergency and development support to tackle shortages of medicines, fuel, and structural problems such as migration of medical professionals. The brain drain...
WORLD
Imperial Valley Press Online

Calexico teachers, staff march to demand better pay

CALEXICO — Calexico Unified School District teachers and certified staff on Thursday took to the sidewalks outside of Cesar Chavez Elementary School here and chanted, “We want a raise!”. The group, which was mostly made up of high school teachers, gathered outside the school and walked east.
CALEXICO, CA
thestand.org

Keiser: Sick Hanford workers deserve better

OLYMPIA (Sept. 16, 2021) — Sen. Karen Keiser (D-Des Moines), chair of the Senate Labor, Commerce and Tribal Affairs Committee, issued the following statement Wednesday after the announcement that the Biden administration will continue a Trump administration challenge to the Washington state law strengthening workers’ compensation access for workers at the Hanford nuclear site:
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Ann Arbor News

Hospital workers withdraw lawsuit filed against Henry Ford Health System over vaccine mandate

DETROIT – Lawyers for 51 employees have voluntarily dismissed a lawsuit filed just this week against Henry Ford Health System for its employee COVID-19 vaccine policy. Kyle VonAllmen, a Clarkston attorney representing the employees, withdrew the legal action in a two-page document entered Friday, Sept. 10, the same day the Detroit-based health system’s vaccine mandate takes effect.
DETROIT, MI
Columbian

As GoPuff goes global, its delivery drivers demand better pay and work conditions

While other companies have laid off workers and struggled to survive during the pandemic, Philadelphia-based GoPuff has soared. The delivery start-up, founded by a pair of Drexel University students, has expanded across the United States and Europe, partnered with tech giant Uber, and more than tripled its valuation to $15 billion — all within the last year. It now delivers beer, snacks, and toiletries in more than 1,000 cities. It could be the next big thing in on-demand delivery.
RESTAURANTS
FOX 11 and 41

The Best-Paying Cities for Agricultural Workers

Agriculture has been and remains one of the most important industries for the U.S. economy. In addition to directly providing food for the population in the form of produce and livestock, the broader agricultural sector—which includes farming, fishing, and forestry—provides raw materials that form the foundation of other industries like food service, construction, and textile manufacturing. Further, the U.S. is the world’s leading exporter of food and other agricultural products, which contributes to its global economic and political influence.
AGRICULTURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy