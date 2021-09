Rodon (shoulder) is expected to rejoin the rotation and start Friday against Boston, Justice delos Santos of MLB.com reports. Rodon hasn't been placed on the injured list, but he's been sidelined since Sept. 1 while dealing with a sore shoulder. The White Sox will want to be careful with him given his injury history, and they can afford to exercise caution given that they lead their division by 11 games However, it looks as though he'll be ready to go after missing just one turn in the rotation.

MLB ・ 8 DAYS AGO