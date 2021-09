There are some world events that bring together people from all walks of life, and none have done that more than the tragic and terrifying events of September 11, 2001, which incomprehensibly happened twenty years ago today. There were over 3000 lives lost in New York that day, as well as the coinciding attack on the Pentagon, and the courage and selflessness shown by fire fighters, police officers, members of the public and even Hollywood stars such as Steve Buschemi, is something that still seems like it only happened a short time ago. On the morning of the 20th anniversary of one of the biggest events of a generation, many celebrities came out to commemorate the event along with leaders and people from around the world using the #neverforget.

