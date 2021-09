For the first time in a while Calhoun County has only two teams in the weekly statewide high school football poll. Alexandria is No. 6 in Class 5A and Piedmont is No. 2 in Class 3A. A lot of county teams are receiving votes, but the Valley Cubs and Bulldogs are the only two to break into their respective top 10s. Also, Handley is the new No. 1 in Class 4A.

HIGH SCHOOL ・ 3 DAYS AGO