NFL

The One Thing You Must Eat at Each NFL Stadium

TravelPulse
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAutumn doesn't officially start until the NFL takes the field, and next to tailgating, feasting inside the stadium is one of the most fun experiences a fan can have at a game. This year, the teams and their concessions partners have drafted an All-Pro roster of delectable fare for the fans to enjoy and the following are the best of the bunch, with some being recent additions to the squad and others tried and true classics.

nfldraftdiamonds.com

Patriots star running back Kevin Faulk’s daughter dead at the age of 19

Kevin Faulk is currently the running backs coach at LSU, but the former legendary running back is mourning the death of his baby girl this morning. According to multiple reports, his 19 year old daughter Kevin and a student at LSU tragically passed away this week. LSU made a statement...
NFL
The Spun

NFL Stadium Apologizes For Gross Concessions Mistake

Week 1 couldn’t have gone much worse for New York Giants fans, especially those who were at the game. The Giants began the season with a crushing 27-13 loss to the Denver Broncos. Both Daniel Jones (267 yards passing and two touchdowns) and Saquon Barkley (10 carries for 26 yards) had forgettable performances and the defense gave up way too much to Teddy Bridgewater (264 yards passing and two touchdowns) and Melvin Gordon (101 yards rushing and one score).
NFL
chatsports.com

Atlanta Falcons: Five players who can replace Matt Ryan

The Atlanta Falcons should be lining up possible replacements for Matt Ryan. While replacing a player at Ryan’s level isn’t going to be possible Atlanta should be at least looking at the landscape considering the fact they have put Ryan behind a line that may get him hurt this season.
NFL
#American Football
Yardbarker

Forecasting the outcome of each NFL Week 2 game

Week 2 is famously, or infamously, overreaction week. What did we see in Week 1 that was legit, and what was a mirage? Trying to figure those sides out is not easy, but here’s the best guess as to what happens in the NFL’s second week of 2021. All lines...
NFL
FanSided

49ers news: NFL teams sending subtle message to Frank Gore

Even though plenty of NFL teams are seeking running back help, 49ers legend Frank Gore doesn’t appear to be garnering any interest. He’s not alone. Count the San Francisco 49ers as one of the numerous teams across the NFL who could be in the market for some running back help early this season.
NFL
Times Daily

NFL opens to full stadiums as COVID-19 surges

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — When Tom Brady runs out from the tunnel, screaming “Let’s Go!” and leading the defending Super Bowl champion Buccaneers onto the field Thursday night against the Dallas Cowboys, a full stadium will greet players for the first time since COVID-19 upended the world and changed the way sports were viewed.
NFL
NFL
Football
Sports
Bleacher Report

Best Bet for Each NFL Division Winner in 2021

Winning a division in this era of the expanded postseason field and a 17-game season may not be as important as it once was, but it's still the surefire way for a team to punch its ticket to the playoffs. Division champions earn at least one home game in the...
NFL
chatsports.com

NFL stadiums: How much did each cost to build? Here's the most comprehensive list

It's the opening week of the 2021 NFL season and things are a little different than last year: fans are in the stands, and no team is opening a billion-dollar stadium. Last year two cities christened new stadiums: the $1.8 billion Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas and the $5 billion SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.
NFL
NESN.com

Ten Must-Watch Games For Upcoming NFL Season You Should Mark Down

The 2021 NFL season is just days away, and the schedule features a slew of marquee matchups. There is no shortage of exciting games that NFL fans should mark on their calendars. Many of them feature solid quarterback matchups, including Tom Brady’s long-awaited return to Gillette Stadium. Here’s a look...
NFL
Boston Globe

NFL broadcasters are glad to be back in the stadiums again

CBS and NBC promoted their coverage plans for the 2021 NFL season with conference calls this past week. If you think NFL studio shows are chock full of chuckles, back slaps, and guffaws — some of them even sincere — you ought to listen in on a Zoom conference call with the various personalities from the various rights-holding networks.
NFL
Wide Open Eats

The Best Food to Try at Every NFL Stadium

The stands are full of cheering fans, the score is up, and there's a crisp breeze in the air. Sounds like the perfect day at the football stadium for watching the team. But wait, your stomach starts to grumble and you've got to find something to eat. Concession food is good and all, but you are REALLY hungry and craving something different. Thankfully, we've rounded up the best NFL stadium food you can buy. So say goodbye to chicken tenders and hot dogs on game day.
NFL
chatsports.com

The best teams ever for each NFL franchise

New York Giants linebacker Lawrence Taylor, center, is congratulated by Mark Collins, left, and Carl Banks after his interception and touchdown run on a Joe Montana pass in the second quarter on Sunday, Jan. 4, 1987, in East Rutherford, N.J. at Giants Stadium. Credit: AP/Ray Stubblebine. Some NFL teams and...
NFL
FanSided

NFL Week 2 2021: Odds for each game

With the NFL regular season now officially underway, what are the odds for each game of the second week of the NFL campaign?. With Week 1 now in the rear view mirror, the NFL season is officially in full swing. As there is with every new season, the opening weekend brought us several surprises that will contribute to the odds and spreads for Week 2.
NFL
Miami New Times

Here's What You'll Be Eating at Hard Rock Stadium for the 2021 Season

When the Miami Dolphins take the field Sunday, September 19, against the Buffalo Bills, fans at Hard Rock Stadium will be treated to new amenities and food options. This year the team is welcoming back fans at full capacity — fans who will, no doubt, be extra eager to experience live sports. So what are 65,326 people going to eat at the game?
NFL
On3.com

Mark Richt reveals the one thing Miami must do to upend Alabama

In approximately 24 hours, Alabama and Miami will square off in the Chick-Fil-A Kickoff Game in Atlanta in a battle of two Top-15 teams. No. 14 Miami is a 19.5-point underdog for Saturday’s opener and faces the daunting task of trying to take down a reigning national champion. If they are going to stay in the game against the nation’s top team, former Miami and Georgia head coach Mark Richt thinks one particular position group needs to have a big day.
ALABAMA STATE

