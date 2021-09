FREDERICA, De. - Eugenia "Gene" Thornton has a long history of service to her country; the Frederica resident joined the US Army during the Vietnam War. "When I first joined, women were not really in the army, women were in the WAC Corp, the Women's Army Corp," explained Thornton. "What they wanted to do was to have women actually be integrated and serve in the same branches that the men served in. So I was in group one women's officer orientation course one (WOOC 1). I was in the first group of women to serve in male positions."

KENT COUNTY, DE ・ 9 DAYS AGO