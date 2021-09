It was 3:03 p.m. in Stuttgart, Germany, where Edward Westermann, regents professor of history, was stationed in the Air Force on Sept. 11, 2001. “I saw the story come up about the first aircraft,” Westermann said. “I saw the tower burning… then as we were watching, I saw that second aircraft hit. It was very clear to us that that was now a terror attack.”

