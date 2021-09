Deanna and the MOViN 92.5 Street Team had a blast at the Navy Federal Movie Night at Fort Steilacoom! We had so much fun getting ready to watch “Raya and the Last Dragon” with our Text to Win a pair of Airpods, light up bracelets, and more free swag! We were also taking fun photos at our booth so if you came by you can grab your picture below!

STEILACOOM, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO