$3.5 million EDA Grant for Trades District Tech Center advances multi-year collaboration of city, BEDC, regional, and state partners

BLOOMINGTON – First announced Friday, September 3, the US Economic Development Administration (EDA) has awarded the City of Bloomington a $3.5 million CARES Act Recovery Assistance Grant to support the construction of the Trades District Technology Center. The City of Bloomington Redevelopment Commission (RDC) and the Bloomington Economic Development Corporation (BEDC) were co-applicants for the grant. Acting on behalf of the City, the RDC will match the federal investment with a $1.6 million pledge to the project. The EDA projects that the grant will create 530 jobs and generate $51 million in private investment in the region.