So, this happened over the weekend…10 minutes into the first quarter of the Miami Hurricane game at Hard Rock Stadium..a cat was dangling from a cable by it’s front paws. Just below the cat, a group of fans were holding out an American flag as a sort of net, which softened the cat’s fall enough for a student to grab it and hold it up triumphantly to show that it had survived. The fans cheered.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO