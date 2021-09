9/21/2021 – In his "Weekly Show" IM Lawrence Trent focuses on the end of Norway Chess and Carlsen’s fantastic resurgence in the second half to win the tournament. He will also briefly cover the Hou Yifan Challenge, Norway Open Masters and European Club Cup. But the game of the day will be the exciting encounter Firouzja-Rapport, which involved a very interesting opening debate but ultimately one that was successful for the young prodigy. | Lawrence's show is available on-demand with a ChessBase Premium Account. You can register a Premium account here.

