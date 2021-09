9/15/2021 – Svitlana's Smart Moves conquers some easier, advanced, and even high level examples for getting better at chess. Sometimes it is good to take a huge leap back, and start with the absolute basics. Probably everybody has heard of the "Philidor Position" and "building a bridge", and some players might even know these positions by heart. Unfortunately, Arne is confronted with these postions for the first time in his life, and fails miserably. This episode is especially for people who have trouble with rook endings as they will learn and never forget these important concepts.

