Crop Production – September 2021 – Colorado and National Highlights

Based on September 1 conditions, corn production in Colorado is forecast at 146.52 million bushels, according to the September 1 Agricultural Yield Survey conducted by the Mountain Regional Field Office of the National Agricultural Statistics Service, USDA. This forecast is up 1 percent from the August 1 forecast and up 19 percent from the 122.96 million bushels produced last year. Corn producers planted an estimated 1.39 million acres in 2021, down 2 percent from last year. The 1.11 million acres expected to be harvested for grain this year are down 10,000 acres from the August 1 forecast but up 50,000 acres from a year ago. Corn yield is estimated at 132.0 bushels per acre, up 2.0 bushels per acre from the August 1 forecast and 16.0 bushels per acre above last year’s final yield. As of August 29, Colorado’s corn crop condition was rated 3 percent very poor, 12 percent poor, 25 percent fair, 47 percent good, and 13 percent excellent.