CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Become an FT subscriber to read:

Financial Times
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTackling (financial) myths on Ronaldo’s move to Manchester United. Keep abreast of significant corporate, financial and political developments around the world. Stay informed and spot emerging risks and opportunities with independent global reporting, expert commentary and analysis you can trust.

www.ft.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Liverpool vs AC Milan live stream: How to watch Champions League fixture online and on TV tonight

The Champions League continues tonight and Premier League side Liverpool start their group campaign at home to AC Milan.Despite the two clubs being among the most successful handful of teams in European Cup history, they have only ever met twice in competitive games - the 2005 and 2007 Champions League finals.This occasion, then, will be a rather different one and a first visit for the Serie A giants to Anfield. Neither one has lost a match yet this term, with Jurgen Klopp’s Reds in the group level on points at the top of the Premier League and the Rossoneri similarly...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Football rumours: Bruno Fernandes nearing terms on new Manchester United deal

What the papers sayBruno Fernandes is reportedly on the verge of signing a mammoth new contract to stay at Old Trafford. According to The Sun, the midfielder is set to put pen to paper on a five-year deal worth more than £250,000-a-week. Fernandes had attracted interest from Real Madrid and Barcelona, but the arrival of good friend Ronaldo is believed to have contributed to his decision to remain with Manchester United Juventus are considering a move for Manchester City forward Gabriel Jesus, according to the Manchester Evening News. Citing a report from Calciomercato, the paper says City bosses would be...
PREMIER LEAGUE
AFP

Messi restricted in PSG draw as Man City, Liverpool win thrillers

Lionel Messi made his first Paris Saint-Germain start in a 1-1 draw at Club Brugge in the Champions League on Wednesday, while last season's runners-up Manchester City and Liverpool won high-scoring thrillers. Real Madrid, the record 13-time European champions, left it late to beat Inter Milan at the San Siro in a section topped by Moldovan debutants Sheriff Tiraspol after the first round of group stage matches. Argentine star Messi lined up with both Neymar and Kylian Mbappe for the first time, after being limited to just 24 minutes in a PSG shirt since his shock exit from Barcelona. Ander Herrera, who scored twice in the weekend win over Clermont, gave PSG the lead by steering in Mbappe's cross on 15 minutes, but Brugge soon levelled through Hans Vanaken.
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manchester United Make
The Independent

Is Rennes vs Tottenham on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Europa Conference League fixture

Having progressed successfully through a two-legged qualifier against Pacos de Ferreira, Tottenham Hotspur now begin their Europa Conference League campaign proper, starting with a group match away to Rennes.The French side impressed last year but have since lost key midfielder Eduardo Camavinga to Real Madrid, with left-back Faitout Maouassa another notable departure for a Champions League side in Club Brugge.They are midtable in the early knockings of Ligue 1 this year after just one league win so far - while Spurs’ own good start to the Premier League was abruptly ended by Crystal Palace at the weekend.Nuno Espirito Santo must...
UEFA
The Independent

Declan Rice: West Ham midfielder determined to score more goals

Declan Rice has vowed to add more goals to his game after marking his European debut with a sparkling solo effort.The England midfielder’s 60-yard run and shot capped a memorable 2-0 Europa League win for West Ham away at Dinamo Zagreb The Hammers were already leading through Michail Antonio’s strike when Rice intercepted a Dinamo pass, rode a challenge on the halfway line and surged forward before finishing underneath Dinamo keeper Dominik Livakovic.“It’s a part of my game I’ve been speaking about for so long. I know I can do it and I know I’ve got it in myself,” Rice...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Dinamo Zagreb vs West Ham live stream: How to watch Europa League fixture online and on TV

West Ham begin their Europa League campaign with a tricky tie on away soil against Dinamo Zagreb this evening. David Moyes’s side are embarking on their first European campaign in 15 years after their brilliant exploits in the Premer League last season, with Genk and Rapid Vienna making up Group H. Zagreb defeated Tottenham in last season’s round of 16 and will provide a stiff test of the Hammers’ credentials. West Ham’s momentum has slowed a little recently with back-to-back draws against Crystal Palace and Southampton, however, they remain unbeaten in four games and saw their squad significantly bolstered by...
UEFA
The Independent

Real Madrid’s starlets shining under Carlo Ancelotti and Serie A title test as AC Milan face Juventus

Fresh off the back of a week of European action, the continent’s top sides are back in a domestic setting this weekend - and the games are no less exciting.From battles between those expected to be top of the table come May and historical rivalries meeting for the first time this season, there’s lots to look forward to around Serie A, LaLiga and beyond.Among the biggest names, there were positive results in the Champions League for Bayern Munich, Real Madrid and Juventus - but defeat and disappointment for Barcelona, Inter Milan and city rivals AC Milan.They all have the chance...
UEFA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Gary Lineker finally meets Sir Rod Stewart – Wednesday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from September 15.FootballGary finally got to meet Sir Rod. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gary Lineker (@garylineker)Harry Maguire and Paul Pogba promised Manchester United would bounce back.Tough one to take last night but lots of time to bounce back. #MUFC 🔴 pic.twitter.com/aqCBHi1dL8— Harry Maguire (@HarryMaguire93) September 15, 2021Not...
UEFA
Sporting News

How to watch the UEFA Champions League and Europa League in Australia via Stan Sport

UEFA Champions League has a new home in Australia with Stan Sport winning the exclusive broadcast rights to telecast the world's best club football competition for the next three years. The Nine Limited-owned streaming service has been competing with Netflix and Amazon Prime in the entertainment market, but has recently...
UEFA
therealchamps.com

Real Madrid Transfers: The battle for Erling Haaland is about more than salary

The season has barely begun and the goal machine known as Erling Braut Haaland has continued to do what he does best: Score goals. The Real Madrid transfer target is one of the hottest names in the football world in recent years with many wondering what his next career move will be. In the summer transfer window, Erling Haaland‘s release clause from Borussia Dortmund will be around 75 million Euros which also means that there will be a lot of clubs ready to make their move for the strike, who has already proven that he has what it takes to play for literally anyone in Europe.
SOCCER
Variety

Kevin Mayer Reiterates English Premier League Rights Ambitions, States Global Acquisition Plans for New Media Company

Kevin Mayer, chair of live sports streaming service DAZN, has confirmed his ambitions of acquiring rights to the globally popular English Premier League (EPL) soccer championship. In May, rights to the EPL, worth £5 billion ($7 billion) remained with the existing trio of Sky, Amazon, and BT Sport and DAZN was not permitted to participate in the bidding process. Speaking at the Royal Television Society convention at Cambridge on Wednesday, the former Disney and TikTok top executive described that process as an “unusual circumstance.” “We’d like to be able to compete for rights when they come up,” Mayer said. “And certainly...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Emma Raducanu: ‘My parents can take care of £1.8m prize money’ from US Open title win

Emma Raducanu has said she will let her parents take care of the £1.8million in prize money that she earned from her stunning US Open title win last week.The 18-year-old arrived back at home in Bromley on Thursday, five days after her historic victory in New York.Raducanu spent Friday morning doing the rounds of breakfast TV and radio, telling BBC Breakfast: “I think it’s gradually sinking in a bit more. Last night I re-watched the final and tried to relive a couple of the moments and remember how it felt.“When I was watching it, it almost feels like that’s not...
TENNIS
Deadline

Kevin Mayer Teases Further Acquisitions From Blackstone-Backed Media Firm & Talks Potential DAZN Premier League UK Rights Deal – RTS Convention

Former Disney and TikTok executive Kevin Mayer invited the audience at today’s RTS Convention in the UK to pitch names for his new, still untitled media company, which is backed by investment firm Blackstone. He might want to come up with one soon, as the outfit’s high-profile acquisition drive, which has seen it secure a megabucks deal for Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine, doesn’t look set to abate any time soon. This week, it was reported that Mayer’s company is in talks to acquire Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith’s Westbrook Inc, marking its second major buy, and the exec today teased...
PREMIER LEAGUE
MarketWatch

Manchester United declines to provide guidance as June-quarter loss widens

Soccer club Manchester United said its fourth-quarter ending June 30 loss widened to £107.7 million ($149 million) from £36.5 million, while revenue climbed 15% to £94 million. It declined to provide current year guidance, noting that while the majority of remaining U.K. government-imposed restrictions have been lifted subsequent to the end of fiscal 2021 and Old Trafford stadium has welcomed back fans at full capacity, there's the possibility government restrictions may be re-imposed. Manchester United shares slipped 2% in thin premarket action.
SOCCER
The Independent

England move up to third in Fifa world rankings

England have moved into the top three of the Fifa rankings for the first time in nine years following their results during the September international break.Having sat fourth in the standings since April 2019, the Three Lions leapfrogged world champions France to move up to third in the list released on Thursday.Belgium remain top-ranked with Brazil still in second but Gareth Southgate’s side are now in the top three, matching their best-ever position within the ranking system.They held onto third place for August and September in 2012 under Roy Hodgson and have now amassed enough points to regain a spot...
FIFA

Comments / 0

Community Policy