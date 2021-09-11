Bob Neal: The Countryman: How did 9/11 shape us 20 years later?
The question isn’t whether we remember what happened 20 years ago this morning. We do and we will. The question is what it has done to our country. And to us. A poll published on Wednesday in The Washington Post showed more Americans believe the attack on Sept. 11, 2001, changed America for the worse than changed it for the better. In general, liberals and moderates think we’re worse off, conservatives better.www.sunjournal.com
