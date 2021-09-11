CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bob Neal: The Countryman: How did 9/11 shape us 20 years later?

Sun-Journal
 7 days ago

The question isn’t whether we remember what happened 20 years ago this morning. We do and we will. The question is what it has done to our country. And to us. A poll published on Wednesday in The Washington Post showed more Americans believe the attack on Sept. 11, 2001, changed America for the worse than changed it for the better. In general, liberals and moderates think we’re worse off, conservatives better.

www.sunjournal.com

Brookings Institution

Twenty years later, how Americans assess the effects of the 9/11 attacks

In a recent survey, 93% of Americans ages 30 and above said they can remember exactly where they were or what they were doing the moment they learned of the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001. During the past six decades, only the Kennedy assassination had such a pervasive and enduring impact. It is hardly surprising, then, that in 2016, more than three-quarters of American adults named 9/11 as a top historical event of their lives, nearly twice as many as for the second most-cited event.
SOCIETY
Birmingham Star

How 9/11 wars shaped national mood in US

Washington [US], September 11 (ANI): The US went to "war on terror" after September 11, 2001 terror attacks orchestrated by Al Qaeda that left 3,000 dead, the worst-ever attack on America post Second World War. Stephen Collinson, writing in CNN said September 11, 2001, doesn't explain everything. But the war...
U.S. POLITICS
theintell.com

9/11 jitters haunt us 20 years later | Mullane

The jitters are what we had after 9/11, with suspicion, paranoia and fear lasting years. Still does. What’s your trigger? A fire engine rushing? The scream of a low-flying jet? Bagpipes? Brings it all back, for a sec. Trauma embeds. It did as we watched, on live TV, the unthinkable...
AFGHANISTAN
kusi.com

Remembering 9/11 and how America is doing 20 years later

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Brandon Wheeler, Executive Director of Freedom Research Foundation, was present in Kabul just days before the city fell to the Taliban. Wheeler is also a USMC Combat Veteran with experience in Afghanistan and has studied the country for 16 years. Wheeler joined KUSI’s Jason Austell on...
SAN DIEGO, CA
The Center Square

Op-Ed: 20 years later, the heroes of 9/11 teach us truths about America

On the 20th anniversary of 9/11, we hear more and more about American decadence. Some point merely to recent policies such as our foreign endeavors in the Middle East. Others, however, take their critique to deeper and darker depths. America was born to fail, we now hear. Scholars and pundits declare the classical liberal views underlying our Founding as fraudulent. America was destined to decline into wanton licentiousness and banal consumerism, all feeding a lonely, arrogant, yet yearning hyper-individualism. A country dedicated to the self-evident truth that “All men are created equal,” in other words, inevitably descends into suburban, materialist mediocrity.
POLITICS
usf.edu

Twenty years: USF community reflects on the 9/11 terrorist attacks and how the tragedy has shaped countless careers

“When was the last time you spoke?” What was the last thing they said to you?” “How do you know they were inside the World Trade Center?”. This line of questioning will forever be ingrained in the mind of USF Adjunct Professor Bonnie Silvestri. In the weeks following the Sept. 11th terrorist attacks, she worked for the Death Certificate program. As a then-representative of the New York City Conflicts of Interest Board, she was responsible for speaking with grieving families about their loved ones who had gone missing since that fateful day. Silvestri was required to gather evidence and determine the likelihood that they were inside the World Trade Center when it collapsed or on one of the planes that crashed into the twin towers.
TAMPA, FL
TODAY.com

9/11 20 years later: Somber remembrances planned across US

On the 20th anniversary of the terror attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, TODAY looks back at that day as somber remembrances and memorial events are planned across the country. Craig Melvin reports from ground zero in New York City.Sept. 11, 2021.
POLITICS
Vicksburg Post

SURRATT: Thoughts of 9/11, 20 years later

Tonight and Saturday, we will go back in time to a September day in 2001 in New York City, when, to borrow from singer Alan Jackson, the world stopped turning. The numbers 9/11 bring back painful memories for many of us, even if you weren’t a survivor of the Twin Tower collapse or lost a loved one in the rubble.
POLITICS
WABE

Twenty Years Later: The 9/11 Terrorist Attacks

Nearly 3,000 people were killed when 19 members of the Islamist terrorist group al-Qaeda hijacked four airplanes in 2001. The terrorist group intentionally crashed two planes into the twin towers of the World Trade Center in New York City. The third plane crashed into the Pentagon in Alexandria, Va. The fourth plane, believed to be headed to the White House, crashed in a field in Shanksville, Pa.
ATLANTA, GA
Foreign Policy

How 9/11 Will Be Remembered a Century Later

How will 9/11 be remembered on its hundredth anniversary? Will it be seen as a dramatic but ultimately minor tragedy or as a turning point that altered the United States and the trajectory of world politics in fundamental ways? Will future generations see that day as a telling reflection of underlying trends, the catalyst for a series of catastrophic foreign-policy blunders, or as an isolated one-off event whose long-term impact was relatively modest?
POLITICS
Wrcbtv.com

9/11 twenty years later: What did we learn?

The events of September 11, 2001 are so fresh in my mind. It’s hard to believe that today’s high school seniors were not even born when terrorists took so many lives and changed our world forever. A few years ago, I was asked to speak to a group of high...
POLITICS
News Register

9/11 20 Years Later: Readers respond

News-Register asked readers to write about the impact of 9/11 on their lives. Our thanks to the respondents. Here are their words, as submitted:. I am a Navy veteran and I was stationed on the USNS Comfort for two weeks at the Port Authority of NYC during the clean-up efforts. My biggest memory from 9/11, is not from being 10 miles from the Pentagon, stationed at NNMC Bethesda watching the second plane hit, or being in lockdown for three days, or how I met Robin Williams the weekend prior in NYC. It was the silence; you could hear a pin drop on the streets of NYC, a city known for its toughness, and grit, its honking cabs and yelling pedestrians, it was a ghost town. As we walked the streets, you could feel the love from each person you passed, compassion embraced everyone in a city filled with devastation.
POLITICS

