GOLDEN, Colo. — The season couldn’t have started much better for the Colorado School of Mines Football team with a 42-3 opening win over Western Oregon. The Orediggers, who were ranked No. 10 heading into the season in the AFCA Coaches preseason poll, were led by junior quarterback John Matocha, who was 20-32, threw for 199 yards, four touchdowns and had just one interception.