MURRAY — So far, both of Calloway County’s soccer teams have found the Kentucky Class 2A Sectional 1 Tournament to their liking. Thursday night, the Lakers jumped into the waters of the state tournament and found them to be quite tranquil as they shook off the rust of a week of playing no matches to ease past Hopkins County Central by a 4-0 count at the Jim Nix Soccer Complex. That also marked the Lakers’ fifth win in a row.

CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY ・ 9 DAYS AGO