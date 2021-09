LEWISTON — For the first time since 2014, a player not named Hanzel or Decker added his name to the list of those who have won the Senior Porter Cup. Steve Maddalena of Jackson, Michigan, put the finishing touches on a five-stroke victory with a final-round 72 Friday at Niagara Falls Country Club. Dave Bunker, a top contender from Ridgeway, Ontario, wasn't able to put much pressure on him with a round of 70 and settled for second at 3-over 213. No one else was close.

NIAGARA FALLS, NY ・ 7 DAYS AGO