City of Ash: Photographing New York City on the Morning of 9/11
I thumbed a ride downtown and hurried toward the scene. It was a brilliant September morning, as has often been noted, but as I approached the fallen buildings, smoke turned the sky dark gray and obscured the sun. White paper fluttered through the smoke. Sometimes the air would clear, the sun would break through, catching the ash in the air which would refract back into my camera lens. My photos from that day have a strange look to them that a printer once complained about to me, implying I didn’t know how to expose a frame.lithub.com
