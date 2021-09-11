CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
City of Ash: Photographing New York City on the Morning of 9/11

By Rachel Cobb
Cover picture for the articleI thumbed a ride downtown and hurried toward the scene. It was a brilliant September morning, as has often been noted, but as I approached the fallen buildings, smoke turned the sky dark gray and obscured the sun. White paper fluttered through the smoke. Sometimes the air would clear, the sun would break through, catching the ash in the air which would refract back into my camera lens. My photos from that day have a strange look to them that a printer once complained about to me, implying I didn’t know how to expose a frame.

New York Restaurant Hostess Attacked After Asking Guests to Show Proof of Vaccination

A hostess at a restaurant in Manhattan was assaulted by three tourists from Texas after asking that they show proof of vaccine. The incident took place on Thursday, September 16th, at the Italian restaurant Carmine’s. Earlier this week, New York City’s mandate requiring people to show proof of vaccination against Covid-19 for indoor activities — like eating at restaurants and attending concerts — officially went into effect. Per a statement provided by the NYPD, the victim, a 24-year-old woman, said she “got into a dispute with three unknown females after she requested to see their Covid-19 vaccine card. The individuals struck her...
Dirt Bikes Crushed On Staten Island As City Continues Crackdown On Illegal Rides

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Dirt bikes were demolished Thursday on Staten Island in an exhibition meant to rid the streets of reckless riding. Mayor Bill de Blasio and leaders from the NYPD and Department of Sanitation were there to watch, CBS2’s Dave Carlin reported. “Let’s crush these things now,” de Blasio said. What were shining dirt bikes and ATVs are now a mess of metal. “These dirt bikes do not belong in New York City. It’s against the law. Period,” said de Blasio. Before the year is over, the city expects to confiscate and crunch as many as 3,000 of them. “We’re doing the most aggressive...
New York City firefighter was there for 9-11, and in many ways, still is

New York City firefighter Rodney Lewis (left) can now talk about surviving the 9-11 attacks, but the deaths of people he knew and worked with still leaves him shaken. "I had quite a few friends that were at the scene," he said. "People I had just spoken to the week before. People I directly worked with. … Just like that, so many lives were just gone."
Things to Do With Kids in New York City

Playing in Central Park.Photo by Erin Song on Unsplash.com. New York is one of the busiest cities globally, and visiting with kids might seem like a tasking venture. On the contrary, there are many kid-friendly fun activities to do with kids when touring the city. Whether you want to go all out or are traveling on a budget, there is something for everyone. Here are the five best things to do with kids in NYC.
“The Voltaire of Central Park West.” On Herman Mankiewicz’s Early Days at the Algonquin Round Table

The myth of Herman Mankiewicz, passed down from generation to generation of his descendants, runs as follows: there once was a celebrated bon vivant in New York City, the “Voltaire of Central Park West,” a well-known member of the Algonquin Round Table, who, lured out to Hollywood by the promise of easy money, squandered his talent on screenplays for movies that were far beneath him, and soon drank himself into an early grave, hating himself for the weakness of not pursuing a higher calling. “I don’t know how it is,” he once said, “that you start doing something you don’t like, and one day you wake up and you’re an old man.”
11 places to find Mooncakes in New York City

Tuesday, September 21 marks the first day of the Mid-Autumn Festival. Also known as the Moon Festival or Mooncake Festival, the Asian holiday celebrates what is considered the brightest and fullest moon of the year, as well as the fall harvest. In China, where perhaps the holiday is most popular, it’s similar to Thanksgiving, with families gathering for a meal, accompanied by lantern lighting. Mooncakes, the namesake food of the vent, are another important component. The round pastries are traditionally filled with red bean or lotus seed paste, wrapped around a salted dug egg that symbolizes the moon. They’re then pressed into a mold to emboss the top of the pastry in elaborate designs, which all have different meanings. Ahead, we’ve rounded up the 11 best places in New York City to find all varieties of mooncakes, along with a few options for ordering online.
More Than A Dozen COVID Cases Linked To Electric Zoo Music Festival On Randall’s Island

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The New York City Health Department is investigating a cluster of COVID cases linked to the Electric Zoo Music Festival. The festival was held over Labor Day weekend on Randall’s Island. Sixteen people so far have been identified as part of the cluster. Eight people were also identified who were likely exposed before attending the concert and were there while potentially contagious, meaning they could have exposed others. CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC Vaccination Sites In New York City | Call 877-VAX-4NYC Track NYC Vaccinations By Zip Code Find NYC Testing Site Near You Check NYC Testing Wait Times CDC’S COVID Vaccine FAQ CDC’s COVID Tracking Map By County Resources: Help With Unemployment, Hunger, Mental Health & More Remote Learning Tools For Students And Parents At Home Complete Coronavirus Coverage Health commissioner Dr. Dave Chokshi says anyone who attended the festival should get tested immediately, even if they are fully vaccinated.
NYC's Natural Wonders

Even in the concrete jungle, nature is far from elusive. The New York City Parks Department oversees more than 30,000 acres of land in all five boroughs. Parks have long provided a welcome respite from busy street life, but for a lot of people they became even more vital during the COVID-19 pandemic.
DoorDash Sues New York City Over Rights To Customers’ Data

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — DoorDash is suing New York City over rights to customers’ data. A law passed by the City Council in July requires delivery companies to share customers’ information with restaurants. DoorDash says the law is unconstitutional and violates customers’ privacy. The City Council says the legislation is to allow restaurants direct access to their customers. The New York City Hospitality Alliance released a statement saying in part, “DoorDash spends millions of dollars to take restaurants’ customers and withhold their information so they can control the market and extract more fees from small businesses.”
Here Is What It Was Like In New York City On 9/11 For The 20th Anniversary

One thing is for certain about New York City, on 9/11 it sure was rattled, but you can never take away their spirit. That is evident from these pictures. Going to The Big Apple is always an adventure, going on September 11th for the 20th anniversary surely lets you see just how amazing the city really is. The events that happened 20 years ago will never be forgotten. It was crystal clear, the lives lost will also never be forgotten.
9/11 photographers reveal behind-the-scenes horror of iconic images

Photographers who shot some of the most unforgettable images on Sept. 11, 2001, and the days after remember the stories behind the pictures. “I had too much sake the night before. I lived in Jersey City and wasn’t supposed to start my day until 3 p.m. to shoot a local 13-year-old web designer, but my mom called at 8:22 a.m. to tell me what had happened. I took a ferry into lower Manhattan. I was 30 then and had only moved to New York less than a year earlier — I’d never even been to lower Manhattan. That day we saw the best in humanity but also the worst in humanity. I was on Broadway, looking west to the engulfed towers. The people in the photo are in shock and awe, trying to comprehend what happened. The guy’s watch reads 9:45, about 15 minutes before the fall of the first tower. His hand is up to his mouth, so shocked. Nobody expected the towers to fall. They don’t realize they’re still in play in the story, that in a few minutes this dust cloud is going to engulf them, too.”
Bruce Springsteen Honors 9/11 Victims In New York City

Bruce Springsteen made a previously unannounced appearance on Saturday during the 20th anniversary 9/11 tribute at the World Trade Center Memorial Plaza. A noticeably thinner Springsteen, dressed in somber funeral attire, performed “I'll See You In My Dreams” — the wistful album closer to his most recent Letter To You collection — for the mourners along with local and national politicians.
Photos Show The Chaos, Heartbreak Of 9/11 Attacks

On the morning of Sept. 11, 2001, two hijacked commercial planes crashed into the World Trade Center towers in New York City. Thousands of people died, and the attack helped catapult the United States into its longest war. Twenty years later, the country is still reflecting on the chaos and heartbreak of that day.
An innocent morning: A personal account of the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center

It is an absolutely spectacular late-summer morning in New York City. Erased is yesterday’s oppressive humidity, replaced by crisp, cool air and a gentle breeze. I’m in a cab, on my way to a 9 a.m. meeting at American Express in the World Financial Center across the street from the massive twin towers of the World Trade Center. My taxi has whisked me from my hotel in midtown down to lower Manhattan. I’m earlier than I thought I’d be.
