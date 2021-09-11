City of Ash: Photographing New York City on the Morning of 9/11

Photographers who shot some of the most unforgettable images on Sept. 11, 2001, and the days after remember the stories behind the pictures. “I had too much sake the night before. I lived in Jersey City and wasn’t supposed to start my day until 3 p.m. to shoot a local 13-year-old web designer, but my mom called at 8:22 a.m. to tell me what had happened. I took a ferry into lower Manhattan. I was 30 then and had only moved to New York less than a year earlier — I’d never even been to lower Manhattan. That day we saw the best in humanity but also the worst in humanity. I was on Broadway, looking west to the engulfed towers. The people in the photo are in shock and awe, trying to comprehend what happened. The guy’s watch reads 9:45, about 15 minutes before the fall of the first tower. His hand is up to his mouth, so shocked. Nobody expected the towers to fall. They don’t realize they’re still in play in the story, that in a few minutes this dust cloud is going to engulf them, too.”

