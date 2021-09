As it did with L'ville and Miami. Hence why I said UAB has some negatives with it. Not UAB's fault or anyone's fault. IIWII. However, I do think the ACC, particularly its football brand, would "benefit" from increasing its "access" to the Gulf Coast Region given that football is considered a "religion" in that part of the country. The reason I didn't talk about UCF is because the ACC already has 2 members from Florida, so I don't think it has any interest in adding a third member at this time.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 12 DAYS AGO