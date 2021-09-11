Dollies melons

About our new recipe contributor: Pamela Osborne moved to Salisbury, Connecticut in 1997, and it has taken this long to renovate what was her disaster of a house. Before that, she had renovated and sold several houses and apartments in Westchester County and New York City. She is a graduate of the University of Michigan, where she picked up some things to think about when she was stripping and sanding woodwork. Her family seemed to expect meals to appear, and so to keep that from becoming a total chore and bore she learned how to do it better over time. Many of her favorite memories and moments are centered around sharing meals with friends, and long hours spent talking with them at the table. Not surprisingly, a lot of the conversation is about how lucky we are to live in the beautiful Rural Intelligence region. We are happy to welcome Pamela and her occasional recipe contributions.

