Name a former top Duke quarterback. Easy-peasy. If you’re of a certain age, you remember Leo Hart. Maybe you even go back to Don “Ace” Altman or Scotty Glacken. Ben Bennett held several NCAA career records when he finished at Duke in 1983. We saw Steve Slayden, Anthony Dilweg and Dave Brown later that decade. Thad Lewis, Sean Renfree and Daniel Jones have graced David Cutcliffe’s Duke tenure. And these quarterbacks have passed to such notables as Wes Chesson, Cedric Jones, Chris Castor, Clarkston Hines, Conner Vernon and Jamison Crowder.

