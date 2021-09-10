CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Alabama State

The Best Self-Service Car Wash In Tuscaloosa, Alabama Is…??

By Dre Day
105.1 The Block
105.1 The Block
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If there's one thing I've learned about people in Alabama, it's that they love their cars. Not just their cars, but car washes. I remember driving down Skyland with my wife and noticing everyone hanging out at this one place. There were at least 7 cars there just hanging out. That place was the gas station. The worst part about all of this is that it was at a self-service car wash. I'd see people there day at night, weekends and during the week. It turns out, this place was a self-service car wash.

1051theblock.com

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Gordo, AL
Alabama State
Alabama Cars
State
Alabama State
Tuscaloosa, AL
Cars
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
105.1 The Block

[Photos] Rod Wave Performs for a Packed Tuscaloosa, Alabama Crowd

Tuesday, September 14th, Rod Wave hit the stage at the Tuscaloosa Amphitheater. The anticipation was through the roof given the history of this particular show. Rod Wave was originally scheduled to perform in Tuscaloosa on August 31st. Ahead of that date, people began to wonder if the tour was in jeopardy due to Rod Wave's recent Instagram live session. During the live, he mentioned that he has to turn himself into the police soon, but did not give any other information as to why.
ALABAMA STATE
105.1 The Block

Coach Brad Bohannon Speaks On Scholarship Situation

Alabama baseball coach Brad Bohannon did not hold back in expressing his thoughts on the scholarship situation at Alabama on Thursday’s broadcast of Hey Coach. The Crimson Tide’s radio announcer Eli Gold sat down with Coach Bohannon at Tuscaloosa’s famous Baumhower's Victory Grille, and asked him about the impact that the NCAA’s new NIL rules have had on the baseball team and how disruptive it could be in the locker room. Bohannon responded by stating, “the competitive integrity across college baseball is kind of a joke.”
TUSCALOOSA, AL
105.1 The Block

11 Reasons Why the Alabama Crimson Tide Will Roll Over the Gators

Now don’t judge me, but I used to be a Florida Gators fan. (I feel it, you’re judging). I mean, it makes sense I’m from Florida. I was pretty bold with fandom too. Would even enter bets with my Alabama friends. Even one time, Florida lost so bad that I had to sing the Yellowhammer song. Then my neighbors would decorate my front door with Alabama decorations.
ALABAMA STATE
105.1 The Block

Every Tradition a First-Timer Should Know About Gameday in Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Can I be honest? I've been in Tuscaloosa for going on three years and only been to an Alabama game one time. I've learned a few gameday traditions since then. Gameday in Tuscaloosa is a huge deal. Just this year for the first home game against Mercer, my wife experienced her first one. Although she didn't attend the game, she saw firsthand how bad traffic gets, how packed the stores and bars are, and how hyped everyone is about gameday.
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Saban
105.1 The Block

16th Street Bombing Remembered in Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Alabama is known as the home of the civil rights movement. Many key events took place between the 1950s and 1960s, including this gruesome attack. Although Alabama is known as the home of the civil rights movement, there was one major incident that was the catalyst to giving the movement national attention. The University of Alabama's Black Faculty & Staff Association was sure to acknowledge the 58th anniversary of the bombing of the 16th Street Baptist Church that killed 4 little girls in Birmingham, Alabama.
ALABAMA STATE
105.1 The Block

5 Quick Facts About Abortion Laws In Tuscaloosa, Alabama

In Texas, there has been a huge uprising in opinion about a recent law that's been passed. The law deals with abortion rights. It made me wonder about Alabama. According to CNN, a Texas law prohibits abortion when a fetal heartbeat is detected, which is often before a woman knows she is pregnant. There is no exception for rape or incest, although there is an exemption for "medical emergencies."
ALABAMA STATE
105.1 The Block

TOWNSQUARE TUSCALOOSA STAFF PICKS WEEK 2 RESULTS

The Townsquare Tuscaloosa team is picking games! Follow along as your favorite personalities from all of our stations and shows compete in staff picks. The games are picked on the moneyline so we just want winners! Last week's slate featured a few big upsets and several great games. There will...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Self Service#Skyland#Best Self Service Carwash#Mercedes Benz Stadium#Fbs
105.1 The Block

The ULTIMATE List of Alabama Day Trips

Gas up the car, and let’s hit the road because it’s “Day Trip” season. Be sure you take time out to explore the Yellowhammer State. There is so much to see and do, and it can be done over different days. Here is the ultimate guide to day trips in the state of Alabama.
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Facebook
105.1 The Block

Best To Beat Bama, The Top Players To Take Down The Tide During Saban’s Tenure

Alabama is the Mecca of college football. The Crimson Tide has the most wins and national championships in the sport since Nick Saban's arrival to Tuscaloosa in 2007. However, the Tide has lost 23 games in that span. Beating Alabama is undoubtedly significant for opposing universities but it is arguably more significant for the players involved. Many athletes have made a name for themselves and vaulted themselves into the national spotlight after defeating the Crimson Tide.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
105.1 The Block

Homecoming Week At Tuscaloosa County High Means Pranks

The Tuscaloosa County High School Wildcats are celebrating homecoming. Homecoming week means a parade and a big football game. Homecoming week means a friendly Junior class vs. Senior class competition. Homecoming week at Tuscaloosa County High also means pranks. A post at Northport Citizens Alliance on Facebook by Lauren Landolt...
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
105.1 The Block

Nick Saban Clears up Backup Quarterback Position

There is no question as to who the starter is in Tuscaloosa under center. Bryce Young has exceeded even the highest of expectations in his first two games, throwing for a combined 571 yards and seven touchdowns en route to two blowout victories. The five-star out of Mater Dei has officially arrived and is here to stay.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
105.1 The Block

105.1 The Block

Tuscaloosa, AL
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
487K+
Views
ABOUT

105.1 The Block is the number one Spot for non-Stop Hip Hop and R&B along with the latest local news for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://1051theblock.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy