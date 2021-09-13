9/11 20 years updates: Tribute in Light shines at end of anniversary

Saturday marks 20 years since the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

Hijackers crashed two commercial airliners into the World Trade Center, striking the north tower at 8:46 a.m. followed by the south tower at 9:03 a.m. At 9:37 a.m., a third hijacked airline crashed into the Pentagon.

Twenty-two minutes later, the World Trade Center's south tower collapsed. A fourth hijacked plane crashed into a field in rural Shanksville, Pennsylvania, at 10:03 a.m. after passengers fought with and overcame the hijackers.

At 10:28 a.m. the World trade Center's north tower collapsed.

In total, 2,977 people were killed, including many New York City first responders.

Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images - PHOTO: A US Flag adorns a name at the National September 11 Memorial site of the north tower at World Trade Center in New York, Sept. 8, 2021.

The anniversary will be marked by several events across the country, including the annual commemoration at the World Trade Center Memorial in downtown Manhattan.

Latest Developments

September 11, 2021

The Tribute in Light shined over lower Manhattan and the spot where the twin towers stood on the 20th anniversary of the terror attacks.

The lights, which were first installed as a monthlong tribute six months after the attacks, then lit up the sky on the second anniversary of Sept. 11. They have been used as a tribute each year on the anniversary since 2003. In 2020, the tribute was briefly canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, but then later allowed to go on.

The blue lights are installed in Battery Park, just south of the World Trade Center.

Brendan Mcdermid/Reuters - PHOTO: The Tribute in Light installation and One World Trade Center are seen over lower Manhattan on the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks, from Brooklyn Bridge Park in New York, Sept. 11, 2021.

Eduardo Munoz/Reuters - PHOTO: People watch the Tribute in Light art installation and the One World Trade Center on the day marking the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks in New York City, as it is seen from Weehawken, N.J., Sept. 11, 2021. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Carlos Barria/Reuters - PHOTO: The Tribute in Light art installation is seen from the National September 11 Memorial on the day marking the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks in New York City, Sept. 11, 2021.

Carlos Barria/Reuters - PHOTO: The Tribute in Light art installation is seen on the day marking the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks in New York City, Sept. 11, 2021.

Carlos Barria/Reuters - PHOTO: A person takes pictures of the Tribute in Light art installation on the day marking the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks in New York City, Sept. 11, 2021.

September 11, 2021

The White House commemorated the 20th anniversary of 9/11 with a wreath-laying ceremony at the Pentagon Memorial, which honors the 184 people who perished in the attack on the military headquarters.

Tom Brenner/Reuters - PHOTO: President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden lay a wreath at the Pentagon on the 20th anniversary of the September 11, 2001 attacks in Arlington, Va., Sept. 11, 2021.

President Joe Biden, first lady Jill Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and second gentleman Douglas Emhoff attended the ceremony, holding hands in front of the wreath while a trumpeter played "Taps." They were joined by Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Mark Milley.

Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images - PHOTO: President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden followed by Vice President Kamala Harris and Second Gentlemen Doug Emhoff, attend a wreath laying ceremony as they pay their respects to 9/11 victims at the Pentagon, Va., Sept. 11, 2021.

The memorial, which opened in 2008 , is located just feet from where the hijacked American Airlines Flight 77 struck the west wall of the Pentagon.

The wreath-laying ceremony was Biden's final scheduled event to mark the 20th anniversary of 9/11, following visits to Shanksville, Pennsylvania, and New York City.

September 11, 2021

President Joe Biden made an unannounced stop Saturday afternoon at the Shanksville Volunteer Fire Department -- the first to respond to the United Flight 93 crash in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, on Sept. 11, 2001.

The president spent nearly an hour taking photographs and speaking with over 100 first responders and their families.

Evan Vucci/AP - PHOTO: President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden visit a cross made of steel from the north tower of the Word Trade Center near the Shanksville Volunteer Fire Department in Shanksville, Pa., Sept. 11, 2021.

After his visit, Biden spoke briefly with reporters, where he reflected on the importance of memorials, like the ones erected in Shanksville to commemorate the victims of the 9/11 attacks.

“These memorials are really important, but they're also incredibly difficult for the people who were affected by them because it brings back that moment you got the phone call. It brings back that instant you got the news, no matter how many years go by," he said.

Unprompted, Biden said he thought former President George W. Bush gave a "really good speech" Saturday about about who Americans are.

"The core of who we are is not divided," Biden said.

When asked how the nation can get back to that state of unity, Biden said, “By being honest when I make a mistake. By being straightforward, telling people exactly what I want to do.”

-ABC News' Justin Gomez

September 11, 2021

The families of victims of both the Sept. 11 attacks and the 1993 bombing at the World Trade Center concluded their annual reading of the names.

The ceremony concluded with a performance of "Taps."

Carlos Barria/Reuters - PHOTO: The Tribute in Light installation and the World Trade Center is seen from the Top of The Rock Observation deck ahead of the 20th anniversary of the September 11 attacks in New York, Sept. 10, 2021.

At sundown, the annual “Tribute in Light” will once again illuminate the sky in commemoration of the anniversary.

September 11, 2021

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrived at the Sept. 11 memorial services at Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

The president laid a wreath at the Flight 93 National Memorial and silently reflected in front of the wall with the names of the 40 victims.

Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images - PHOTO: President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden lay a wreath at the Flight 93 National Memorial, marking the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks in Shanksville, Pa., Sept. 11, 2021.

The Bidens walked the grounds of the memorial and spoke with family members of the victims who were in attendance.

September 11, 2021

Vice President Kamala Harris spoke at the Sept. 11 memorial service at Shanksville, Pennsylvania and reflected on the heroism of the passengers who fought the hijackers.

"What happened on Flight 93 told us then, and it still tells us so much about the courage of those on board who gave everything they possibly could, about the resolve of the first responders who risked everything and about the resilience of the American people," she said.

Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images - PHOTO: Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during a 9/11 commemoration at the Flight 93 National Memorial in Shanksville, Pa., Sept. 11, 2021.

Harris said Sept. 11, 2001 showed the power of unity among strangers and that sentiment is still powerful 20 years later. The vice president called on Americans to continue that camaraderie.

"In a time of outright terror, we turned toward each other. In the face of a stranger, we saw a neighbor and a friend. That time reminded us the significance and the strength of our unity as Americans, and that it is possible in America," she said.

September 11, 2021

Former President George W. Bush spoke at the Sept. 11 memorial at Shanksville, Pennsylvania, where United Flight 93 crashed after passengers fought with and overcame the hijackers.

Bush reflected on the bravery of those passengers amid the carnage taking place throughout the country.

"Here, the intended targets became the instruments of rescue, and many who are now alive owe a vast, unconscious debt to the defiance displayed in the skies above this field," he said.

Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images - PHOTO: Former President George W. Bush speaks during a 9/11 commemoration at the Flight 93 National Memorial in Shanksville, Pa., Sept. 11, 2021.

Bush spoke about the unity and heroism that took place in the days after the attacks, the sights of people grabbing another person's hand and "rally to the cause of one another."

He also warned about the still lingering threat of terrorism, both foreign and domestic.

Bush said there is "little cultural overlap between violent extremists abroad and violent extremists at home."

"They are children of the same foul spirit and it's our continuing duty to confront them," he said.

Bush also commended the country's veterans and armed service members who have served since the attacks.

"Nothing that has followed, nothing, can tarnish your honor or diminish your accomplishments. To you and the honored dead, our country is forever grateful," he said.

September 11, 2021

NATO marked the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks on Saturday with a commemoration ceremony in Brussels.

Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg was joined by the U.S. Mission to NATO's Chargé d'Affaires Douglas D. Jones at the ceremony.

A wreath was laid and those in attendance fell silent as they paid their respects to those who died in the attacks

-ABC News' Guy Davies

September 11, 2021

A sixth moment of silence was held at the World Trade Center memorial at 10:28 a.m. to mark the time when the North Tower collapsed.

Chip Somodevilla/Pool/AFP via Getty Images - PHOTO: A bell is rung during a moment of silence during the annual 9/11 Commemoration Ceremony in New York, Sep. 11, 2021.

It was the final moment of silence of the day's ceremonies.

After bells tolled, "Hamilton" actor Chris Jackson performed "Never Alone."

September 11, 2021

A fifth moment of silence took place at 10:03 a.m., the time when Flight 93 crashed in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, after passengers fought with and overcame the hijackers.

Gene J. Puskar/AP - PHOTO: A National Park Service ranger stands in front of the Wall of Names at the Flight 93 National Memorial in Shanksville, Pa. before a Service of Remembrance, Sept. 11, 2021.

Bells tolled at the memorial site near where the plane crashed as well as at the World Trade Center memorial.