9/11 20 years updates: Tribute in Light shines at end of anniversary
Saturday marks 20 years since the 9/11 terrorist attacks.
Hijackers crashed two commercial airliners into the World Trade Center, striking the north tower at 8:46 a.m. followed by the south tower at 9:03 a.m. At 9:37 a.m., a third hijacked airline crashed into the Pentagon.
Twenty-two minutes later, the World Trade Center's south tower collapsed. A fourth hijacked plane crashed into a field in rural Shanksville, Pennsylvania, at 10:03 a.m. after passengers fought with and overcame the hijackers.
At 10:28 a.m. the World trade Center's north tower collapsed.
In total, 2,977 people were killed, including many New York City first responders.
The anniversary will be marked by several events across the country, including the annual commemoration at the World Trade Center Memorial in downtown Manhattan.
Latest DevelopmentsSeptember 11, 2021 Tribute in Light shines over lower Manhattan at end of 20th anniversary
The Tribute in Light shined over lower Manhattan and the spot where the twin towers stood on the 20th anniversary of the terror attacks.The lights, which were first installed as a monthlong tribute six months after the attacks, then lit up the sky on the second anniversary of Sept. 11. They have been used as a tribute each year on the anniversary since 2003. In 2020, the tribute was briefly canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, but then later allowed to go on. The blue lights are installed in Battery Park, just south of the World Trade Center. September 11, 2021 Biden attends wreath-laying ceremony at Pentagon
The White House commemorated the 20th anniversary of 9/11 with a wreath-laying ceremony at the Pentagon Memorial, which honors the 184 people who perished in the attack on the military headquarters.
President Joe Biden, first lady Jill Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and second gentleman Douglas Emhoff attended the ceremony, holding hands in front of the wreath while a trumpeter played "Taps." They were joined by Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Mark Milley.
The memorial, which opened in 2008 , is located just feet from where the hijacked American Airlines Flight 77 struck the west wall of the Pentagon.The wreath-laying ceremony was Biden's final scheduled event to mark the 20th anniversary of 9/11, following visits to Shanksville, Pennsylvania, and New York City. September 11, 2021 Biden visits with Shanksville Volunteer Fire Department
President Joe Biden made an unannounced stop Saturday afternoon at the Shanksville Volunteer Fire Department -- the first to respond to the United Flight 93 crash in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, on Sept. 11, 2001.The president spent nearly an hour taking photographs and speaking with over 100 first responders and their families.
After his visit, Biden spoke briefly with reporters, where he reflected on the importance of memorials, like the ones erected in Shanksville to commemorate the victims of the 9/11 attacks.
“These memorials are really important, but they're also incredibly difficult for the people who were affected by them because it brings back that moment you got the phone call. It brings back that instant you got the news, no matter how many years go by," he said.
Unprompted, Biden said he thought former President George W. Bush gave a "really good speech" Saturday about about who Americans are.MORE: Full transcript: Former President George W. Bush speaks at 9/11 memorial ceremony
"The core of who we are is not divided," Biden said.When asked how the nation can get back to that state of unity, Biden said, “By being honest when I make a mistake. By being straightforward, telling people exactly what I want to do.”
-ABC News' Justin GomezSeptember 11, 2021 World Trade Center reading of the names concludes
The families of victims of both the Sept. 11 attacks and the 1993 bombing at the World Trade Center concluded their annual reading of the names.The ceremony concluded with a performance of "Taps."
At sundown, the annual “Tribute in Light” will once again illuminate the sky in commemoration of the anniversary.September 11, 2021 Biden, first lady pay respects at Shanksville
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrived at the Sept. 11 memorial services at Shanksville, Pennsylvania.The president laid a wreath at the Flight 93 National Memorial and silently reflected in front of the wall with the names of the 40 victims.
The Bidens walked the grounds of the memorial and spoke with family members of the victims who were in attendance.September 11, 2021 Harris reflects on unity in America following attacks
Vice President Kamala Harris spoke at the Sept. 11 memorial service at Shanksville, Pennsylvania and reflected on the heroism of the passengers who fought the hijackers."What happened on Flight 93 told us then, and it still tells us so much about the courage of those on board who gave everything they possibly could, about the resolve of the first responders who risked everything and about the resilience of the American people," she said.
Harris said Sept. 11, 2001 showed the power of unity among strangers and that sentiment is still powerful 20 years later. The vice president called on Americans to continue that camaraderie.
"In a time of outright terror, we turned toward each other. In the face of a stranger, we saw a neighbor and a friend. That time reminded us the significance and the strength of our unity as Americans, and that it is possible in America," she said.September 11, 2021 George W. Bush speaks at Shanksville, warns about domestic terrorism
Former President George W. Bush spoke at the Sept. 11 memorial at Shanksville, Pennsylvania, where United Flight 93 crashed after passengers fought with and overcame the hijackers.Bush reflected on the bravery of those passengers amid the carnage taking place throughout the country. "Here, the intended targets became the instruments of rescue, and many who are now alive owe a vast, unconscious debt to the defiance displayed in the skies above this field," he said.
Bush spoke about the unity and heroism that took place in the days after the attacks, the sights of people grabbing another person's hand and "rally to the cause of one another."MORE: Full transcript: Former President George W. Bush speaks at 9/11 memorial ceremony
He also warned about the still lingering threat of terrorism, both foreign and domestic.Bush said there is "little cultural overlap between violent extremists abroad and violent extremists at home."
"They are children of the same foul spirit and it's our continuing duty to confront them," he said.Bush also commended the country's veterans and armed service members who have served since the attacks. "Nothing that has followed, nothing, can tarnish your honor or diminish your accomplishments. To you and the honored dead, our country is forever grateful," he said. September 11, 2021 NATO marks 20th anniversary with memorial ceremony
NATO marked the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks on Saturday with a commemoration ceremony in Brussels.Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg was joined by the U.S. Mission to NATO's Chargé d'Affaires Douglas D. Jones at the ceremony. A wreath was laid and those in attendance fell silent as they paid their respects to those who died in the attacks -ABC News' Guy Davies September 11, 2021 6th, final moment of silence held
A sixth moment of silence was held at the World Trade Center memorial at 10:28 a.m. to mark the time when the North Tower collapsed.
It was the final moment of silence of the day's ceremonies.After bells tolled, "Hamilton" actor Chris Jackson performed "Never Alone." September 11, 2021 5th moment of silence observed
A fifth moment of silence took place at 10:03 a.m., the time when Flight 93 crashed in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, after passengers fought with and overcame the hijackers.
Bells tolled at the memorial site near where the plane crashed as well as at the World Trade Center memorial.Click here to read the rest of the blog.
Comments / 1