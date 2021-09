Tony Yoka had a strong performance in boxing’s return to Roland Garros in Paris, putting previously unbeaten Peter Milas away in seven rounds. Yoka (11-0, 9 KO) dropped Milas (15-1, 11 KO) twice in the seventh round, including a body shot just before the bell, which send Milas down to his butt in the corner. He did get up before the 10 count, but referee Ammar Sakraoui made the call to stop it there, which was fair. Milas did not have good legs and Yoka had pretty much taken over in the fight.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 7 DAYS AGO