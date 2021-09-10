CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leigh Ann Bauman Allegedly Violates Bond Again -- This Time For THC

By Kate Robbins
lakeexpo.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLeigh Ann Bauman is once again in hot water with prosecutors over a bond violation. This time the local realtor, accused of attempting to take a hit out on her ex-mother-in-law, has allegedly tested positive for THC (tetrahydrocannabinol). THC, a psychoactive chemical that’s found primarily in cannabis products, was detected...

