How to watch: Flight 93 National Memorial observes the 20th anniversary of 9/11

On Tuesday morning, September 11, 2001, the United States came under attack when four commercial airliners departing from airports on the East Coast were hijacked and used to strike targets on the ground. After a delayed departure, United Airlines Flight 93 carrying 33 passengers, 7 crew members and 4 hijackers departed Newark International Airport in New Jersey en route to San Francisco, California. Approximately 45 minutes into the flight, the plane changed course near Cleveland, Ohio, and was redirected southeast toward Washington, D.C. After action was taken by the passengers and crew members to overtake the hijackers, Flight 93 crashed a few minutes after 10:00 a.m. into a reclaimed coal strip mine near the town of Shanksville in Somerset County, Pennsylvania. All persons on board were killed and an attack on the nation’s capital was prevented.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 10 DAYS AGO