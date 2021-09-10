CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to watch: Flight 93 National Memorial observes the 20th anniversary of 9/11

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn observance ceremony marking the 20th anniversary of Sept. 11 at the Flight 93 National Memorial will begin at 9:45 a.m. Saturday, but will be limited to family members and their guests. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the park will be closed to the public during the event and the...

Flight 93 Memorial – 20th Anniversary of September 11

On Tuesday morning, September 11, 2001, the United States came under attack when four commercial airliners departing from airports on the East Coast were hijacked and used to strike targets on the ground. After a delayed departure, United Airlines Flight 93 carrying 33 passengers, 7 crew members and 4 hijackers departed Newark International Airport in New Jersey en route to San Francisco, California. Approximately 45 minutes into the flight, the plane changed course near Cleveland, Ohio, and was redirected southeast toward Washington, D.C. After action was taken by the passengers and crew members to overtake the hijackers, Flight 93 crashed a few minutes after 10:00 a.m. into a reclaimed coal strip mine near the town of Shanksville in Somerset County, Pennsylvania. All persons on board were killed and an attack on the nation’s capital was prevented.
On 50th anniversary of Attica uprising, experts spotlight prisoners’ rights today

The incident resulted in the deaths of 43 people, many of them inmates, and marked an important moment in the prisoners’ rights movement in the United States. The men behind what has variously been described as a “riot,” “rebellion” and “uprising” at Attica were demanding improvements to medical and food supplies behind bars, greater visitation rights and an end to insanitary conditions and guard brutality.
Letters to the Editor for Sept. 14

Watching the television on 9/11, I was so moved by all the stories that were told by the survivors and the families of those who did not make it. What hit me the most was what unity and love showed that day and many days thereafter. All of America showed...
The U.S. should unite like it did after 9/11 | Mark O’Keefe

After what seemed like an eternity, I finally heard my son’s voice on the phone. “Are you OK?, “I asked him. “Yes,” Bryan said. “I’m fine. We’re all together in a conference room.” Then I heard some chaos in the background. “Dad, I can’t talk now. I have to go. They’re evacuating the capital,” said […] The post The U.S. should unite like it did after 9/11 | Mark O’Keefe appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
International Business Times

'Biggest' Pro-Trump Rally Expected 10,000 People, Only 300 Showed Up

A pro-Trump rally expected to have at least 10,000 attendees drew less than 500 people in Muhlenberg County, Kentucky, on Friday. The “We the People Reunion” rally was promoted to be the “biggest patriot rally of the year.” It was also set to host several conservative speakers, including MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, former national security advisor Michael Flynn, American author Candance Owens and Pastor Greg Locke, who had previously admitted to being at the Capitol during the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection.
FACT CHECK: Was Kamala Harris Arrested In Singapore?

A post shared on Facebook claims that Vice President Kamala Harris was arrested in Singapore and that a new vice president has been announced. While Harris did recently travel to Singapore, she was not arrested during her trip. She has not been replaced as vice president. Fact Check:. Harris traveled...
Ex-federal prosecutor under Trump joins Pennsylvania GOP governor primary

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Bill McSwain, top federal prosecutor in Philadelphia under former President Donald Trump, will run for governor, he announced Monday, joining a crowded Republican field that may still yet get bigger. McSwain’s announcement was not a surprise. He had written to Trump in July, seeking the former...
Human composting is coming to Colorado

The world’s first full-service funeral home specializing in human composting is planting seeds in Denver. Driving the news: Recompose, a company that offers human composting services in Washington state, plans to open a 50-vessel facility in Denver by fall 2022, spokesperson Anna Swenson says. Context: Colorado became the second state...
State Senator Calls On NY Governor And President Biden To Take Action To Reopen Northern Border

State and local lawmakers in northern New York are calling on Governor Kathy Hochul to use her new status to push the Biden administration to reopen the U.S.-Canada border. The border closed to non-essential travelers in March 2020 and the closure was extended monthly. In August, Canadian officials reopened their land crossings to nonessential travelers if certain COVID-19 protocols are met. But the U.S. side has remain closed.
Trump gave six months extra Secret Service protection to his kids, three officials. It cost taxpayers $1.7 million.

An earlier version of this article said that Tiffany Trump recently married. She is engaged but not married. The article has been corrected. In June, former Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin visited Israel to scout investments for his new company, then flew to Qatar for a conference. At the time, Mnuchin had been out of office for five months.
Rare US constitution copy tipped for $20 mln sale at auction

An extremely rare original copy of the American constitution, signed in 1787 in Philadelphia, will soon be auctioned with an estimated value of between $15 million and $20 million, Sotheby's announced Friday. "It's incredibly rare," said Selby Kiffer, a manuscripts and ancient books expert at Sotheby's, noting that it was probably printed on the eve of the signing.
