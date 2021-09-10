CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
FDA official hopeful younger kids can get shots this year

The Food and Drug Administration’s vaccine chief is pledging to rapidly evaluate COVID-19 vaccines for younger kids — as soon as the studies are in. Dr. Peter Marks tells The Associated Press he is “very, very hopeful” that vaccinations for 5- to 11-year-olds will be underway by year’s end. One company, Pfizer, is expected to turn over its study results by the end of September and Marks said FDA hopes to analyze them in a matter of weeks. He said the agency won't cut corners. Marks spoke with the AP on Friday.

