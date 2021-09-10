CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Arizona State

Arizona sells Unilever bonds over Ben & Jerry's Israel move

By BOB CHRISTIE - Associated Press
wcn247.com
 8 days ago

PHOENIX (AP) — The state of Arizona has sold off $93 million in Unilever bonds and plans to sell the remaining $50 million invested in the global consumer products company because subsidiary Ben & Jerry's stopped selling its ice cream in Israeli-occupied territories. The move is the latest by states with anti-boycott laws. Arizona Treasurer Kimberly Yee announced the moves this week. They were mandated by a 2016 state law that bars Arizona government agencies from holding investments or doing business with any firm that boycotts Israel or its territories. Ben & Jerry’s is run independently of Unilever and announced on July 19 that maintaining its presence in the occupied territories was “inconsistent with our values.”

www.wcn247.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS New York

New Jersey Says It Intends To Divest From Ben & Jerry’s And Parent Company Unilever Over Israeli Settlement Ban

TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — The Garden State may follow Arizona’s lead and divest from Ben & Jerry’s and its parent company, Unilever, over their ban on sales in Israeli-occupied territories. Unilever is a London-based company, but its Northern American headquarters is in Englewood Cliffs. New Jersey is one of 35 states with anti-boycott laws. “The division reached a preliminary determination that Unilever’s actions did in fact constitute such a boycott and sent a letter to Unilever notifying the company of its provisional determination. Upon final determination, no pension fund assets may be invested in the company, and DOI shall take appropriate action to sell or divest any existing pension fund investments,” said Shoaib Khan, director of the New Jersey Division of Investment. Web Extra: Read the letter (.pdf) New Jersey’s move comes on the heels of Arizona reaching the same decision. Illinois and Florida have also warned Unilever of their intention to divest. New Jersey is giving Unilever 90 days to remedy its stance.  
ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, NJ
thelakewoodscoop.com

BREAKING: Murphy Administration Finds Ben & Jerry’s Broke State Law with Israel Boycott

The New Jersey Department of Treasury announced moments ago that it has made a preliminary determination that Ben & Jerry’s boycott of Israel violates New Jersey law. “Following the letter and spirit of the law, the State of New Jersey’s Division of Investment, working with its independent consultant, ISS, conducted a review of the actions of Ben & Jerry’s and its parent company, Unilever, to determine whether such actions constituted a boycott of Israel or companies operating in Israel or Israeli-controlled territory,” the NJ Department of the Treasury’s Division of Investment said in a statement. “Following this review, the division reached a preliminary determination that Unilever’s actions did in fact constitute such a boycott and sent a letter to Unilever notifying the company of its provisional determination. Upon final determination, no pension fund assets may be invested in the company, and DOI shall take appropriate action to sell or divest any existing pension fund investments.”
LIFESTYLE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Phoenix, AZ
Business
State
Arizona State
City
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Government
Local
Arizona Business
Local
Arizona Government
jewishaz.com

Arizona divesting from Ben & Jerry’s citing ‘antisemitic, discriminatory efforts against Israel’

Arizona plans to divest completely from Ben & Jerry’s following its decision to stop selling ice cream in Israel’s West Bank. “As Arizona’s chief banking and investment officer, I stand with Israel and I will not allow taxpayer dollars to go towards antisemitic, discriminatory efforts against Israel,” State Treasurer Kimberly Yee said Sept. 7.
ARIZONA STATE
fox10phoenix.com

Arizona's state treasurer divests all state funds from Ben & Jerry's for 'anti-Semitic' boycott of Israel

PHOENIX - Arizona is divesting all public funds from Ben & Jerry’s over the company's boycott against Israel, state Treasurer Kimberly Yee announced Tuesday. "As Arizona Treasurer, I've divested all state funds from Ben & Jerry's for boycotting Israel," Yee tweeted. "Israel is and will continue to be a major trade partner of AZ. #IStandWithIsrael and I will not allow taxpayer dollars to go towards anti-Semitic, discriminatory efforts against Israel."
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kimberly Yee
Arizona Capitol Times

State scraps investments over Ben & Jerry’s Israel policy

Arizona is wading into Middle East politics. And it involves ice cream. State Treasurer Kimberly Yee announced Tuesday she is selling off all of the state’s notes it holds in loans to Unilever. That follows the announcement that the company will no longer sell its Ben & Jerry’s brand ice cream in Israeli-occupied territories, including the West Bank and contested east Jerusalem, all of which Israel claims as its capital.
FOOD & DRINKS
kjzz.org

Arizona Stops Investing In Company That Owns Ben & Jerry's

Arizona is wading into Middle East politics. And it involves ice cream. State Treasurer Kimberly Yee announced Tuesday that she is selling off all of the state's notes it holds in loans to Unilever. That follows the announcement that the company will no longer sell its Ben & Jerry's brand ice cream in Israeli-occupied territories, including the West Bank and contested east Jerusalem, all of which Israel claims as its capital.
ARIZONA STATE
insider.com

Every difference between UK and US Ben and Jerry's

The most calorific Ben and Jerry's flavor in the US is the Peanut Butter Cup, a pint of which is 1400 calories and has 270% of your daily saturated fat allowance, and almost 200% of your daily sugar. Ryan Gosling gained 60 pounds for a movie he ended up getting...
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unilever#Ap#Israeli
Fareeha Arshad

Three policies from the Nazi period

Hitler and his followers were some of the cruellest people ever to walk the earth — there is no denying that. They committed some of the most inhumane and atrocious acts known to humanity. Still, amidst the evil that lurked during the Nazi period, there were glimpses of good reflected among the authorities. Despite how sinister and corrupt the Nazis policies were, specific strategies they executed to better their people and the environment. Let’s have a look at some of such policies implemented that continue to benefit us until today.
Matt Lillywhite

CDC Warns Bugs Are Spreading A Dangerous Disease In Texas

Texas is currently facing a massive battle against Covid-19. But unfortunately, that's not the only disease the state will have to deal with during 2021. The Kissing Bug spreads a parasite that causes Chagas disease. Quoting the CDC: "Chagas disease occurs immediately after infection, and can last up to a few weeks or months. During the acute phase, parasites may be found in the circulating blood. This phase of infection is usually mild or asymptomatic.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Ice Cream
The Charleston Press

At least 24 states to file lawsuit against Joe Biden if he doesn’t withdraw the vaccine mandate decision, the latest to join the group is South Carolina attorney general

South Carolina – The vaccine mandate has been a hot topic in the public since president Joe Biden announced it eight days ago and now a group of states warned him that legal action will be taken against him if he doesn’t withdraw his latest decision. Reportedly, until Wednesday, a...
LAW
CBS Detroit

Fourth Stimulus Check: Will You See Another Relief Payment Soon?

(CBS Detroit) — The pandemic continues a year and a half after COVID first shut down the economy in March of 2020. The Delta is variant driving up case numbers among the unvaccinated. President Biden is instituting stronger efforts to encourage vaccines, as the rise in cases threatens to slow the improving economy. Meanwhile, significant recovery has yet to reach some segments of the population. Unemployment still exceeds pre-pandemic levels, even with jobs widely available in certain sectors. The federal unemployment bonus ended on Labor Day. Millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills. A fourth stimulus check could help those who are still wondering how to make ends meet. A few places have recognized that need for additional help and stepped up with additional payments. But will the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) provide another stimulus check in 2021?
BUSINESS
WashingtonExaminer

Leaders of China, India, and other major economies skip out on Biden's latest climate forum

A number of key world leaders were notably absent from President Joe Biden's Friday morning climate forum. Chinese President Xi Jinping and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, representing the two countries the scientific community believes are the linchpins in effectively combating climate change, did not participate in the reconvening of the Major Economies Forum on Energy and Climate. Both leaders took part in the first forum, held by the White House in spring 2021.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy