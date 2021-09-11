CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Murphy: 9/11 was the worst of times

Douglas County Sentinel
 7 days ago

Medicare must make doctors check our mental health as we get older. A visit to my doctor last month ended with the “are you depressed?” question. I thought for a moment and said, “You know, what’s going on in Afghanistan has me bummed out.”. Whoever the culprit, the question allowed...

www.douglascountysentinel.com

Comments / 0

Related
expressnews.com

Editorial: 9/11 anniversary time to search national soul

It happened 20 years ago, but the hurt will never go away. It may dull, at moments, or shift in perspective and understanding with the passage of time. But it is an attack that changed this nation and, as our withdrawal from Afghanistan shows so poignantly, continues to shape our place in this world.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Washington State
Herald-Journal

Frozen in time: Cache residents recall 9/11 terrorist attack

Like the assassination of John F. Kennedy and the Japanese raid on Pearl Harbor, the terrorist attack of Sept. 11, 2001, was seared upon the minds and memories of nearly all people exposed to the news that day. It seems everyone remembers what they were doing when the shocking reports...
CACHE, UT
greensboro.com

Our Opinion: The very best of us in the worst of times

On a cloudless afternoon in 2001, they kept coming … and coming … young and old, friends and strangers. Soon enough, the crowd had packed the sanctuary and overflowed into the basement for the memorial service for Sandy Waugh Bradshaw at Westminster Presbyterian Church. Some who were there had known...
GREENSBORO, NC
luxurylaunches.com

Facing losses of millions and a revenue slump of 60% – Donald Trump is in advanced talks to sell a crown jewel of his empire – The Trump International Hotel Washington D.C.

We have in recent times covered Mr. Donald Trump extensively. We have documented them all, from his political events to his quirks, appearances, and his never-ending ordeal. The iconic Trump International Hotel D.C and the Trump Towers have been more talked about than his children. Fact is, he has properties and children in equal measure and the hotels and properties are more talked about. Still, when the topic of Trump arises, you can’t help but have the Trump International Hotel D.C. as a part of the conversation, and that’s a habit we might have to get rid of and soon.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Lauer
Person
Katie Couric
Best Life

If You're Unvaccinated, the White House Has a New Warning for You

Even in the face of the Delta variant, a growing body of evidence shows that being vaccinated is an effective way to protect yourself from COVID-19—especially in preventing death or hospitalization from the disease. Recently, full approval of the Pfizer vaccine from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) led to a surge in new mandates to be put in place by local officials, making the shots a requirement to enter certain businesses such as bars, restaurants, theaters, and gyms. But while such changes have so far been limited to the city or state level, the White House has made it clear that a major set of changes is coming very soon and warning that those who are unvaccinated may feel the effects.
U.S. POLITICS
truthorfiction.com

‘Biden And Harris Served With Impeachment Charge’

As presented in share format, Facebook users were exposed only to the claims in the headline, which suggested that United States President Joe Biden and U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris were “served” with an “impeachment charge,” language clearly used to imply that Biden and Harris were formally or criminally “charged.”. Incidentally,...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Great Britain#Navy Seals#9 11#Medicare#Russian#British#Muslim#Islam#The World Trade Center#Taliban#Americans
checkyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Was Kamala Harris Arrested In Singapore?

A post shared on Facebook claims that Vice President Kamala Harris was arrested in Singapore and that a new vice president has been announced. While Harris did recently travel to Singapore, she was not arrested during her trip. She has not been replaced as vice president. Fact Check:. Harris traveled...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
Place
Americas
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
Country
India
NewsBreak
Airplanes
Country
U.K.
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Are Banned From This as of Oct. 1, Homeland Security Says

More than a year and half into the COVID pandemic, health experts and officials continue to urge that the best way to end surges of new cases is by getting more people vaccinated, especially as highly transmissible variants, like Delta, continue to spread. In the U.S., President Joe Biden recently announced a new plan that includes vaccination requirements for many workers, including healthcare and federal employees. But that's just one way the U.S. government is taking measures to get people vaccinated; the latest move comes from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).
IMMIGRATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy