Where were you on 9/11?

Clashes between left-wing and far-right protesters ended in an exchange of gunfire of the streets of downtown Portland, Oregon, on Sunday night. The shootout followed a day of running battles between antifascist groups and supporters of the Proud Boys, who had gathered for a rally earlier Sunday that was billed as a “Summer of Love” event. According to The Guardian, a rightwinger being followed by antifa protesters ducked behind an electrical substation box and fired off two shots from a handgun, drawing return fire. A 65-year-old man, Dennis Anderson, said by police to be the shooter, was booked into jail and charged with unlawful use and possession of a firearm. The Oregonian reported that both sides were heavily armed, with bats, paintball guns, and spears among the weapons on display, but police took a “mostly hands-off approach” after a decision not to get between rival factions. No one was reported to be injured by the gunfire.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 26 DAYS AGO