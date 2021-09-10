CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

COVID-19 Death Count Continues Growing, Hits 65 in the USVI

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Virgin Islands Department of Health confirmed Friday the territory’s 64th and 65th deaths related to COVID-19. The deceased are a 71-year-old male on St. Croix and a 47-year-old woman on St. Thomas. According to the department’s statistics, there have been 41 COVID-19 deaths on St. Thomas, 21 on St....

